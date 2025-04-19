



Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia on April 22–23, 2025, marks a significant step in deepening the multifaceted partnership between the two countries, with a pronounced focus on defence cooperation and expanding economic ties.





This visit, at the invitation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, comes at a time when bilateral relations have seen robust growth, especially following the Crown Prince’s visit to India in September 2023 and the establishment of the Strategic Partnership Council in 2019.





Defence cooperation between India and Saudi Arabia has accelerated in recent years, with several landmark developments. The two countries held their first joint land forces exercise, ‘Sada Tanseeq’, in 2024, and have conducted two editions of joint naval exercises.





Regular exchanges in training, capacity building, and staff talks across all three military services have become the norm. India has also emerged as a key defence supplier to Saudi Arabia, highlighted by a special agreement on the export of munitions worth about $225–250 million signed last year, and the procurement of 155mm Advanced Towed Artillery Gun Systems (ATAGS) from Indian manufacturers such as Bharat Forge.





Both nations are exploring joint ventures, technology transfers, and collaborations in emerging fields like artificial intelligence and cybersecurity, aligning with Saudi Vision 2030 and India’s Make in India initiative.





On the economic front, bilateral trade reached nearly $43 billion in FY 2023–24. Saudi Arabia is India’s fifth-largest trading partner, while India is the Kingdom’s second-largest. India’s imports from Saudi Arabia were valued at $31.42 billion, with exports at $11.56 billion.





The partnership extends beyond trade to significant investments in sectors such as energy, steel, chemicals, food, telecommunications, and start-ups. Saudi investments in India have already reached approximately $3 billion, and further expansion is anticipated.





Energy cooperation remains a cornerstone of the relationship. Saudi Arabia is India’s third-largest crude oil and petroleum supplier, accounting for about 18% of India’s crude imports and nearly a third of its LPG imports. The two countries are working to move beyond a traditional buyer-seller relationship, with Saudi Aramco’s participation in major refinery and petrochemical projects in India and potential involvement in India’s strategic petroleum reserves.





A key agenda item during Modi’s visit will be the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), a major connectivity initiative where Saudi Arabia plays a pivotal role. Accelerating the corridor’s implementation, particularly the Saudi segment, is expected to be discussed to enhance regional and global supply chain resilience.





The visit will also address regional security concerns, including instability in West Asia and the Red Sea, and seek to ensure secure maritime routes vital for trade and energy supplies. The Indian diaspora in Saudi Arabia, numbering around 2.6 to 2.7 million, continues to serve as a significant cultural and social bridge between the two nations.





PM Modi’s visit is poised to reinforce the strategic partnership, with new agreements expected in defence, energy, trade, and investment, while also advancing shared interests in regional stability and economic integration.





