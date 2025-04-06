



India has taken decisive steps to counter China's growing influence and military modernization by bolstering its defence capabilities with advanced weapon systems. A key development is India's plan to acquire 26 Rafale Marine fighter jets and three Scorpene-class submarines from France.





These Rafale jets, equipped with cutting-edge radar systems, long-range missiles, and advanced avionics, will significantly enhance India's air superiority and precision strike capabilities, particularly for operations on aircraft carriers INS Vikramaditya and Vikrant.





The Scorpene submarines, known for their stealth features and advanced weapon systems, will strengthen India's underwater combat capabilities in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).





These acquisitions align with India's broader strategy to deter Chinese aggression by transitioning from a defensive posture to an offensive operational preparedness.





This includes initiatives such as enhancing firepower in mountainous terrains with systems like BrahMos missiles and M-777 Howitzers, as well as ramping up C4ISR capabilities to counter China's network-centric warfare.





Furthermore, India is focusing on multi-domain warfare, including space, cyber, and electromagnetic spectrum operations, to disrupt Chinese critical systems and impose costs on Beijing.





India's approach also reflects its "necklace of diamonds" strategy—a counter-encirclement policy aimed at expanding naval bases and forging alliances with strategically located nations in the IOR. This offensive stance underscores India's ambition to challenge China's hegemony in Asia while securing its territorial integrity and sovereignty.





