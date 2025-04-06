



A tragic incident occurred on April 5, 2025, when Warrant Officer Ramkumar Tiwari, a 41-year-old para jump instructor from the Indian Air Force's Akash Ganga Skydiving Team, died during a demonstration jump in Agra. Tiwari jumped from a helicopter at approximately 9:30 AM, but his parachute failed to open on time due to a technical malfunction, resulting in a fatal fall to the ground.





Tiwari was immediately taken to a military hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. The police received information about his death at around 12 noon, and his body was sent for postmortem examination.





Assistant Commissioner of Police Vinayak Bhosale said, “Information about the death was received from the Military Hospital at around 12 noon. The Sadar police station has sent the body for postmortem examination.”





The Indian Air Force expressed deep sorrow over the loss and extended heartfelt condolences to Tiwari's family. This incident marks the second fatal accident involving IAF personnel in less than a week, following a Jaguar aircraft crash in Gujarat that resulted in the death of a pilot.





Investigations into the cause of the parachute malfunction are ongoing.





