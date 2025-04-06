



When China agreed to purchase 24 Russian-built Su-35 fighters about a decade ago, many observers speculated that Beijing's intention was to reverse-engineer the aircraft. This concern was not unfounded, given China's history of industrial espionage and previous actions with the Su-27 Flanker.





In the early 1990s, China began purchasing the Su-27, but it later developed and exported the J-11, which was essentially a copy of the Su-27 without a license from Russia. This move was met with significant discontent from Russia.





The Su-35, a highly advanced fourth-generation fighter, saw its first combat action in Syria in 2015. Despite its capabilities, including supercruise and stealth-like qualities, it lacks true stealth technology.





China's purchase of the Su-35 was likely a pragmatic decision to bolster its air force until its indigenous fifth-generation J-20 fighter was fully operational. The J-20 itself has been controversial, with some accusing China of using stolen U.S. technology in its development.





One theory suggests that China bought the Su-35 to prevent it from being sold to other countries, such as India, which often purchases Russian military equipment.





However, this theory is speculative, and it is more likely that China sought to use the Su-35 as a stopgap measure and to gain insight into advanced Russian military technology. The Su-35's performance in the Ukraine conflict has raised questions about its effectiveness and Russia's military tactics, potentially impacting future sales.





Russia's decision to sell the Su-35 to China may be seen as a strategic mistake, given China's history of copying military technology. While China may not have copied the Su-35 entirely, it could have used components or design elements to enhance its own indigenous aircraft. This possibility highlights the risks involved in sharing advanced military technology with countries known for their industrial espionage activities.





19FortyFive Report







