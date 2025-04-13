



India's maritime strategy has taken a significant leap forward with the launch of the MAHASAGAR framework, which builds on the SAGAR vision introduced in 2015. Central to this new approach are two groundbreaking initiatives: the Africa-India Key Maritime Engagement (AIKEYME) naval exercise and the Indian Ocean Ship (IOS) SAGAR mission.





These programs reflect India's commitment to enhancing maritime security, fostering regional cooperation, and countering growing geopolitical challenges in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).





The AIKEYME naval exercise, scheduled from April 13 to 18, 2025, is a landmark event co-hosted by India and Tanzania off Dar-es-Salaam.





This joint effort involves ten African nations—Tanzania, Comoros, Djibouti, Eritrea, Kenya, Madagascar, Mauritius, Mozambique, Seychelles, and South Africa—underscoring India's strategic focus on Africa as a key partner in maritime security.





The exercise is divided into two phases: a harbour phase featuring table-top exercises and command post simulations addressing piracy and information sharing, and a sea phase involving practical drills such as search-and-rescue operations, small arms training, and helicopter operations.





These activities aim to enhance interoperability among participating navies while addressing pressing security threats like piracy and illegal fishing.





Complementing AIKEYME is the IOS SAGAR mission, which deploys INS Sunayna with a joint crew from India and nine partner nations. This initiative focuses on surveillance operations and port calls across East African nations from April 15 to May 8, 2025. It represents India's role as a "preferred security partner" and "first responder" in the IOR.





The IOS SAGAR mission aligns with MAHASAGAR's broader goals of capacity building, regional stability, and sustainable growth through mutual cooperation.





The MAHASAGAR framework signifies India's expanded maritime vision beyond security concerns to include development, technology sharing, and economic collaboration.





By strengthening ties with African nations through initiatives like AIKEYME and IOS SAGAR, India aims to establish itself as a responsible maritime power offering sustainable alternatives to predatory practices in the region.





SG Live Report







