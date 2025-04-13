



On April 12, 2025, a Russian missile reportedly struck the warehouse of an Indian pharmaceutical company, Kusum, in Kyiv, Ukraine. The Ukrainian embassy in India condemned the attack, alleging that Russia deliberately targeted Indian businesses despite claiming a "special friendship" with India.





Taking a jibe at the Russian leadership and its ‘special friendship’ with India, Kyiv accused Moscow of deliberately targeting Indian businesses in Ukraine.





Kusum, owned by Indian businessman Rajiv Gupta, is a major pharmaceutical firm in Ukraine, providing essential medicines for children and the elderly across the country.





The attack on the warehouse has significant humanitarian implications, as it destroyed critical medical supplies needed by vulnerable populations. The Ukrainian embassy criticized Russia's actions, stating that while Moscow claims a close relationship with India, it continues to target Indian businesses in Ukraine. This incident underscores the challenges faced by Indian companies operating in conflict zones and the complexities of geopolitical relationships during times of war.





The incident was also reported by Britain's ambassador to Ukraine, Martin Harris, who noted that Russian drones, rather than missiles, were responsible for the destruction of a major pharmaceutical warehouse in Kyiv.





Harris shared images of the aftermath, showing smoke rising from the damaged structure and a fire engine on site. His account highlighted Russia's ongoing campaign of terror against Ukrainian civilians.





India has maintained a neutral stance in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, calling for peace and an end to violence without openly supporting either side. Despite this neutrality, India has significantly increased its imports of Russian oil, taking advantage of discounted prices resulting from Western sanctions. Russia remains India's largest oil supplier, with India importing 1.48 million barrels per day in February 2025.





The conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues to escalate, with both sides accusing each other of violating a tentative agreement to halt strikes on energy infrastructure.





The situation remains volatile, with no clear resolution in sight. The targeting of an Indian pharmaceutical company's warehouse adds another layer of complexity to the conflict, highlighting the risks faced by international businesses operating in war zones.





