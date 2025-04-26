



The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted extensive raids on Thursday, April 24, 2025, at 18 locations across several Indian states-including Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, and Karnataka-as part of its ongoing investigation into a Pakistan-backed cross-border smuggling case involving pro-Khalistan operatives.





These raids targeted individuals suspected of being connected to Pakistan-based entities and were linked to a case registered by the NIA on December 20, 2024.





During the searches, NIA teams seized various electronic devices and other incriminating materials from the premises of those under suspicion. The agency is currently examining these items to uncover the full extent of the conspiracy behind the smuggling of arms and narcotics, as well as the radicalisation of individuals in Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir, and other regions of India.





According to officials, the suspects are believed to be aligned with the ideology of proscribed unlawful associations and terrorist organisations.





The investigation has revealed that these entities have been using social media platforms to conspire and are in regular contact with foreign-based handlers, who are suspected to be pro-Khalistan elements. The NIA believes this is part of a broader conspiracy aimed at destabilising India.





These raids are part of a larger effort to dismantle networks involved in violent activities, targeted killings, attacks on government infrastructure, extortion, and the illicit trafficking of weapons and drugs, as well as the organisation of anti-India campaigns abroad.





The NIA’s actions underscore the agency’s focus on disrupting the nexus between gangsters, smugglers, and Khalistani operatives, which has been implicated in serious criminal and subversive activities both within India and internationally.





The investigation is ongoing, with further scrutiny of the seized materials expected to yield more information about the extent and nature of the cross-border conspiracy.





ET News







