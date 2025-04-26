



Pakistan violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir on the night of April 25-26, 2025, by carrying out unprovoked small arms firing from multiple posts across the LoC.





The Indian Army responded appropriately with small arms fire, and no casualties were reported on the Indian side during this exchange.





This incident marked the first military confrontation since the ceasefire agreement reaffirmed in 2021 and came shortly after a deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which killed 26 civilians.





The attack was claimed by The Resistance Front (TRF), linked to the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, a banned terrorist organization. Indian authorities have launched extensive operations in Kashmir to hunt down the attackers, arresting several suspects, including Pakistani nationals associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba. Pakistan has denied involvement in the Pahalgam attack and accused India of deflecting blame.





The ceasefire violations involved small arms such as assault rifles and light machine guns, primarily directed within Pakistani territory, though some Indian posts in Kupwara were also targeted. Indian forces effectively retaliated to these provocations.





The firing is seen as a potential attempt by Pakistan to probe Indian alertness amid India's calls for decisive action against terror hotspots along the LoC. The incident has significantly heightened tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours, leading India to consider withdrawing from the 2021 ceasefire agreement.





Diplomatic and military responses from India have included expelling Pakistani military attachés, suspending the Attari land-transit post, and suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, reflecting a marked escalation in the bilateral conflict.





Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi visited Jammu and Kashmir to review the security situation and coordinate with commanders in the wake of these developments. The situation remains volatile with close monitoring by Indian defense officials.





PTI







