Official sources said five enemy soldiers were injured in the explosion and the subsequent firing between the two sides. Lt. Colonel Suneel Bartwal, defence ministry spokesman, said in a statement, "On 01 Apr 2025, a mine blast occurred in Krishna Ghati Sector due to Pakistan Army intrusion across LoC. This was followed by unprovoked firing and ceasefire violation by Pakistan Army. Own troops responded effectively in a controlled and calibrated manner. Situation is under control and being closely monitored."





The infiltration attempt began with a mine blast caused by Pakistani intrusion across the Line of Control (LoC), followed by unprovoked firing from the Pakistan Army. Indian troops responded effectively, ensuring the situation remained under control. This marks a significant escalation in cross-border tensions, as similar incidents have been reported in recent months, including firing and Border Action Team (BAT) operations from Pakistan.





Over the past two months, there has been a significant escalation in cross-border firing incidents along the Line of Control (LoC) in the southern Pir Panjal region, with frequent reports of sniping, firing, and attempts by Pakistan's Border Action Team (BAT) to breach Indian defences.





These incidents have strained the ceasefire agreement reaffirmed by India and Pakistan in February 2021. Indian Army sources indicate that these violations are being addressed swiftly and effectively at the local level, with multiple intrusion attempts thwarted, particularly in sectors like Krishna Ghati. Retaliatory actions by the Indian Army have inflicted heavy casualties on the Pakistani side, demonstrating a strong response to provocations.





Despite diplomatic engagements aimed at reducing tensions, ceasefire violations persist, raising concerns about the agreement's durability. Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has reiterated India's firm stance on maintaining peace and emphasized coordinated efforts between security forces to counter cross-border terrorism.





The surge in ceasefire violations comes nearly four years after India and Pakistan reaffirmed their ceasefire agreement in February 2021. Despite diplomatic efforts to maintain peace, recent escalations along the LoC highlight ongoing security challenges and the fragility of the agreement.





