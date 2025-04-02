India-China border dispute: Has PLA vacated occupied Indian territory? Asks Pawan Khera





As India and China mark 75 years of diplomatic relations with ceremonial cake-cutting and leadership exchanges, significant questions remain about the actual status of territories along their contested border. Recent celebrations have highlighted the diplomatic dichotomy—formal cordiality amid unresolved territorial disputes that have persisted since the 2020 Galwan clash.





Congress leader Pawan Khera has raised pointed questions about the status of Indian territories allegedly occupied by the People's Liberation Army (PLA), even as diplomatic ceremonies continue. On April 2, 2025, Khera publicly questioned whether Indian territory illegally occupied by China's PLA has been vacated, specifically referencing a high-profile celebration where Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Chinese Ambassador Xu Feihong jointly cut a cake marking 75 years of diplomatic relations between the two nations. This celebration occurred against the backdrop of continued uncertainty regarding the actual ground situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).





The timing of Khera's questions is significant, coming just as Chinese envoy Xu Feihong expressed optimism about bilateral relations and referenced messages exchanged between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. These diplomatic pleasantries stand in stark contrast to the unresolved border issues that have strained relations between the two Asian powers since the violent clashes in 2020.





In October 2024, reports indicated that Indian and Chinese troops had completed disengagement from friction points at Depsang Plains and Demchok in eastern Ladakh. This process reportedly included the withdrawal of troops and dismantling of temporary infrastructure in these sensitive areas. Following this disengagement, verification activities were conducted by both sides to confirm adherence to the agreed terms, which was considered crucial to prevent misunderstandings and ensure full compliance.





The disengagement process was initiated after extensive diplomatic and military discussions, with patrolling modalities along the LAC to be established by ground commanders from both armies. This was seen as a significant step toward de-escalation of tensions that had persisted since the 2020 stand-off.





The Indian government has maintained a consistent position regarding its territorial claims. According to official statements, Pakistan has been in illegal occupation of approximately 78,000 sq.kms of Indian territory in the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. Additionally, under the "Boundary Agreement" signed between China and Pakistan on March 2, 1963, Pakistan illegally ceded 5,180 sq.kms of Indian territory in Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh to China.





India's consistent and principled position, as enunciated in the 1994 Parliament resolution adopted unanimously, is that the entire Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh have been, are, and shall be an integral part of India. The government has repeatedly called upon Pakistan to immediately vacate all areas under its illegal and forcible occupation.





Khera's latest questions follow his earlier criticism in January 2025 regarding China's establishment of two new counties in Hotan prefecture, allegedly incorporating Ladakh's territory. At that time, Khera characterized the Ministry of External Affairs' objections as "perfunctory" and insufficient, urging the government to take the issue more seriously.





In his recent statements, Khera specifically asked several pointed questions about the border situation:





Whether the status quo ante (as in April 2020) regarding patrolling points, patrolling norms, buffer zones, and grazing grounds has been restored

Whether de-escalation, de-mobilisation, and dismantling of infrastructure created by China on the LAC have been completed to India's satisfaction levels

Whether India has accepted the occupation as "the new normal"





Diplomatic Engagement Despite Border Tensions





Despite these unresolved territorial issues, diplomatic engagement between India and China has continued. The recent celebration marking 75 years of diplomatic relations included exchanges of congratulatory messages between the leaders of both nations. Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasized viewing China-India relations from a strategic and long-term perspective, while Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted that their meeting in Kazan was instrumental in charting a path toward more stable relations.





In October 2024, India and China had reached an agreement on patrolling arrangements in the Depsang Plains and Demchok, following earlier disengagement in other friction points in eastern Ladakh. This understanding was the result of meetings at diplomatic and military levels, and was welcomed by Prime Minister Modi, who underscored the importance of properly handling differences without allowing them to disturb peace and tranquillity.





Conclusion: Balancing Diplomacy And Territorial Integrity





The questions raised by opposition leaders like Pawan Khera highlight the complex balance India must maintain between diplomatic engagement with China and protecting its territorial integrity. While there has been progress in disengagement along certain parts of the LAC as reported in October 2024, the full status of all territories and whether complete restoration of the pre-2020 status quo has been achieved remains unclear.





The ceremonial celebrations marking 75 years of diplomatic relations between India and China represent the formal diplomatic face of bilateral ties. However, the substantive questions about territorial sovereignty, border infrastructure, and patrolling rights continue to underpin the actual state of relations between these two major Asian powers. As both nations navigate these complex issues, the challenge remains to prevent border disputes from derailing broader bilateral cooperation while ensuring that India's territorial claims are firmly maintained.





