



A brief but intense exchange of fire occurred between terrorists and security forces in the Lasana village of Surankote in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Monday night. The operation was launched following intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area.





During the joint search operation conducted by the Army’s White Knight Corps and Jammu and Kashmir Police, contact was established with the terrorists, prompting a gunfight. Additional troops were deployed to the area to prevent the terrorists from escaping, and the search operations are ongoing.





One Army personnel was injured in the firing and was promptly shifted to a hospital for treatment. The security forces continue to intensify their anti-terror operations in the region to maintain stability ahead of upcoming elections and to counter ongoing militant threats.





Agencies







