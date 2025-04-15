



The arrival of three Russian warships—Rezkiy, Hero of the Russian Federation Aldar Tsydenzhapov, and Pechenga—at Chittagong Port marks a significant development in Bangladesh's foreign and military policy.





This visit comes shortly after Bangladesh Army Chief Gen Waker-Uz-Zaman's four-day trip to Moscow, during which he engaged with Russian civilian and military leadership and visited arms manufacturing facilities. The docking of the Russian Pacific Fleet Squadron is the first such visit in 50 years, signalling an effort by Bangladesh to diversify its military partnerships and reduce reliance on Chinese defence equipment.





The visit is part of a broader strategy by Bangladesh to strengthen ties with Russia amidst increasing geopolitical pressures. Russia has historically supported Bangladesh, notably during the post-independence mine-clearing operations at Chittagong Port in the early 1970s. This historical connection was highlighted by Russian officials during the visit, emphasizing the friendly nature of current relations. The warships were received by the Bangladesh Navy ship BNS Khalid Bin Walid, underscoring the cordiality of the exchange.





Experts view this move as an attempt by Russia to expand its regional influence, particularly in South Asia. Russia already maintains a significant presence in Myanmar, which has been a point of contention for China. By extending its reach to Bangladesh, Russia appears to be seeking stronger bilateral ties and a foothold in strategic maritime zones. The timing of this visit also coincides with heightened US pressure on Bangladesh regarding democratic practices ahead of upcoming elections, suggesting that Dhaka is leveraging its relationship with Moscow as a counterbalance to Western influence.





This development reflects Bangladesh's evolving foreign policy, which aims to balance relations with major powers like China, Russia, and the United States while navigating complex regional dynamics. The docking of Russian ships not only showcases high-level bilateral relations but also highlights Bangladesh's strategic intent in diversifying its defense partnerships amidst geopolitical shifts.





ET News







