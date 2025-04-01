

As China and India commemorate the 75th anniversary of their diplomatic relations in 2025, newly-appointed Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong has emphasized that bilateral relations stand at a pivotal stage of development. In recent interviews with Chinese state media, Ambassador Xu articulated a vision for stronger cooperation between the two Asian giants while acknowledging existing challenges.

He has called on both nations to overcome difficulties and strengthen ties on what he describes as a "stable, healthy path," while specifically urging India to create a more welcoming environment for Chinese businesses. Despite fluctuations in relations, particularly following the 2020 border tensions, recent diplomatic engagements signal potential improvements as both countries pursue their respective modernisation goals amid growing economic interdependence.





Ambassador Xu Feihong has highlighted the historical importance of India being the first non-socialist country to establish diplomatic relations with China, setting the foundation for what he characterizes as a lasting partnership between two ancient civilizations. This historical context underscores the pioneering nature of China-India relations in the post-World War II diplomatic landscape. The ambassador's reflection on this 75-year relationship acknowledges that while there have been fluctuations, the overall trajectory has remained positive, framing current tensions not as permanent obstacles but as temporary challenges within a broader historical context of cooperation.





The diplomatic relationship between China and India carries significant historical weight, with Xu noting in his Global Times interview that these 75 years represent a rich and enduring history. By emphasizing the longstanding nature of bilateral ties, the ambassador appears to be establishing a framework that places current disagreements in perspective, suggesting that the relationship's fundamental value transcends periodic tensions. This historical framing serves as a reminder that despite recent challenges, particularly those emerging since the 2020 border clashes, the relationship has weathered previous difficulties and maintained its importance.





Throughout 2025, various commemorative activities are planned to mark this significant diplomatic milestone. These initiatives include media and think tank exchanges, Track II dialogues, and people-to-people programs designed to strengthen mutual understanding. These anniversary events reflect China's strategic approach to cultural diplomacy, using soft power initiatives to complement formal diplomatic channels while creating opportunities for both countries to reflect on their shared history and envision future cooperation.





Recent Diplomatic Developments And Current State of Relations





Bilateral relations have experienced significant challenges in recent years, particularly following the 2020 Galwan Valley clashes that severely strained diplomatic ties. However, Ambassador Xu has pointed to the October 2024 meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kazan, Russia, as a significant turning point. During this meeting, both leaders pledged to work together to overcome challenges facing the bilateral relationship, providing fresh impetus for cooperation and relationship building.





Following the Kazan meeting, both nations have engaged in a series of diplomatic interactions at various levels, demonstrating commitment to rebuilding trust through structured dialogue. Ambassador Xu specifically highlighted the 23rd Meeting of Special Representatives for the China-India Boundary Question in December 2024 and the Vice Foreign Minister-Foreign Secretary Dialogue in January 2025. These engagements signal what Xu described as a "crucial stage of improvement and development" in China-India relations, with the ambassador characterizing recent interactions as "unprecedented" and marking a positive phase in bilateral relations.





The diplomatic momentum has continued into early 2025, with discussions between officials from both foreign ministries focusing on resuming dialogue mechanisms in a "step-by-step" manner. During a meeting in Beijing between Gourangalal Das, Joint Secretary (East Asia) from India's Ministry of External Affairs, and Liu Jinsong, Director General of the Department of Asian Affairs at China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, both sides acknowledged progress in bilateral relations following the Modi-Xi meeting. This methodical approach suggests caution but also determination to rebuild trust through incremental progress on issues of mutual concern.





Economic Relations And Business Environment Challenges





Economic ties form a crucial component of the China-India relationship, with China maintaining its position as India's largest trading partner. Ambassador Xu noted that bilateral trade reached USD 138.48 billion in 2024, underscoring the significant economic interdependence between the two nations despite political tensions. However, the ambassador's comments reveal concerns about the business environment for Chinese companies in India, suggesting that commercial relations face challenges despite the impressive trade figures.





In his Global Times interview, Ambassador Xu emphasised the importance of creating a fair and transparent climate for businesses from both countries. His specific call for India to ensure that Chinese companies can "operate freely and effectively in the Indian market" indicates ongoing difficulties faced by Chinese firms, likely related to increased scrutiny following the 2020 border tensions. The ambassador emphasized that creating a more welcoming environment for Chinese businesses would enhance mutual benefits for both nations, suggesting that current restrictions are limiting potential economic cooperation.





Ambassador Xu's economic vision includes increased trade in both directions, expressing China's willingness to "import more Indian products that are well-suited to the Chinese market". Additionally, he welcomed Indian enterprises to "cross the Himalayas and seek opportunities for cooperation in China, sharing the dividends of China's development". This balanced approach to economic cooperation appears designed to address concerns about trade imbalances while creating new opportunities for collaboration between businesses from both countries.





Global And Regional Significance of China-India Relations





Ambassador Xu has consistently emphasized that China-India relations extend far beyond bilateral concerns and carry significant regional and global influence. In his China Daily interview, he stated that "History has repeatedly proved that China-India relations extend far beyond the bilateral scope, holding significant regional and global influence. Unity and cooperation between China and India benefit both nations, Asia, and the world at large". This framing elevates the importance of the relationship, positioning it as crucial not just for the two countries involved but for broader international stability and development.





The ambassador highlighted the potential global impact when China and India cooperate, quoting President Xi Jinping's statement from a 2014 visit to India: "If we speak with one voice, the whole world will listen; and if we join hands, the whole world will pay attention". This statement reflects China's view that alignment between the two most populous nations could significantly alter global power dynamics. As two major powers in the Global South, Xu suggested that China and India are uniquely positioned to contribute to a more just and equitable global order.





Xu emphasised that both countries must continue working together to address global challenges such as climate change, energy security, terrorism, and food security. By stating that "Together, China and India can help build a fairer global order, safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of developing nations, and contribute to peace and shared prosperity," the ambassador frames the relationship as having implications far beyond bilateral concerns, positioning both countries as potential architects of a new international system more responsive to developing nations' interests.





Development Strategies And Modernisation Goals





A significant theme in Ambassador Xu's comments is the potential alignment between the development strategies of China and India. He described development as the "greatest common denominator" between the two nations, noting that both countries are pursuing ambitious modernization agendas. China, under what it terms "Chinese modernisation," aims for the "great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation," while India is focused on becoming a developed nation by 2047 (the centenary of its independence) through its "Viksit Bharat" vision.





The ambassador reiterated that both countries are at critical junctures in their development journeys and have opportunities to align their strategies for mutual success. This framing suggests that despite geopolitical competition, the fundamental economic and development goals of both nations could serve as a basis for cooperation. By stating that "China is ready to align strategies with India, support mutual progress, and pursue shared growth as partners on the path to modernisation," Xu proposes a collaborative rather than competitive approach to development.





This perspective on development cooperation is particularly significant given the global discourse around the "Asian Century" and the shifting economic center of gravity toward Asia. As the two largest countries in Asia by population and among the largest economies, how China and India manage their development paths and their relationship with each other will have profound implications for regional and global economic patterns. The ambassador's emphasis on parallel development journeys suggests a recognition of this shared role in shaping the future economic landscape.





People-To-People Exchanges And Cultural Connections





Ambassador Xu has placed significant emphasis on strengthening people-to-people exchanges between China and India as a foundation for improved bilateral relations. He noted that such exchanges have played a crucial role in fostering mutual understanding, citing the growing number of Indian citizens visiting China. According to the ambassador, Chinese diplomatic missions issued 280,000 visas to Indian nationals in 2024, with a further 15 percent increase observed in the first quarter of 2025. These increasing travel numbers, in Xu's view, help build a solid foundation for long-lasting cooperation between the two countries.





The ambassador specifically highlighted the importance of youth engagement, noting that both China and India have the world's largest youth populations. He expressed optimism about young people's enthusiasm for exploring each other's cultures, mentioning Indian bloggers who actively share their experiences in China. "From their energy, we see the future of our nations; from their curiosity and aspiration for China, we are more confident about China-India friendship," Xu stated, suggesting that younger generations may approach the relationship with fewer historical biases and greater openness to cooperation.





Xu emphasised that cultural and people-to-people exchanges form the foundation of strong bilateral relations, stating: "We are committed to furthering cultural and people-to-people exchanges, as they form the foundation of the strong relationship between China and India". This statement positions cultural and interpersonal connections not as peripheral aspects of bilateral relations but as fundamental building blocks for political and economic ties, reflecting China's strategic approach to cultural diplomacy as an instrument for relationship building and conflict management.





Indian Perspectives And Responses





Recent statements by Indian officials, particularly Prime Minister Narendra Modi, suggest cautious optimism regarding bilateral relations. In an interview with American podcaster Lex Fridman, Prime Minister Modi expressed optimism about India's relationship with China, emphasizing the importance of mutual learning and understanding despite ongoing border disputes. Modi acknowledged the ancient cultural and civilizational ties between the two nations, noting that there's "no real history of conflict between them," and spoke about "normalcy returning to the border".





The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning appreciated Modi's positive remarks, noting that being partners in mutual success and achieving "Dragon-Elephant Dance" cooperation is the "only correct choice" for the two countries. This metaphorical language has been used repeatedly by Chinese officials to describe an idealized form of China-India cooperation that respects each country's distinct character while fostering harmonious relations.





India's Ministry of External Affairs has acknowledged progress in bilateral relations following the October 2024 Modi-Xi meeting, noting that high-level meetings "have provided strategic guidance to stabilise and further develop relations". This measured optimism suggests that India shares some of China's interest in improving relations but may remain cautious given recent history and ongoing concerns, particularly regarding border issues that have dominated bilateral tensions since 2020.





Conclusion





As China and India mark 75 years of diplomatic relations, Ambassador Xu Feihong's comments reflect Beijing's desire to strengthen bilateral ties while acknowledging existing challenges. The multifaceted approach to relationship building—emphasising historical connections, recent diplomatic progress, economic cooperation, and people-to-people exchanges—demonstrates China's strategic interest in stabilizing relations with India despite ongoing tensions. Both countries appear to recognize the global significance of their bilateral relationship and express willingness to work through differences.





Significant challenges remain, however, particularly regarding border issues and economic concerns. Ambassador Xu's specific call for India to create a more welcoming environment for Chinese companies indicates ongoing tensions in the economic relationship despite growing trade volumes. The measured responses from Indian officials suggest cautious optimism but also continued vigilance regarding China's intentions and actions. As both nations pursue their respective modernisation agendas, their ability to manage differences while identifying areas for cooperation will have profound implications not just for bilateral relations but for regional stability and global governance.





The 75th anniversary commemoration provides an opportunity for reflection on the relationship's history and potential future trajectories. The diplomatic engagements of recent months, starting with the Modi-Xi meeting in Kazan and continuing through various dialogue mechanisms, suggest a mutual interest in preventing further deterioration of relations while exploring possibilities for cooperation. Whether this momentum can be sustained and translated into concrete improvements in the relationship will depend on both countries' willingness to address core issues of concern while pursuing their shared interest in development and stability.





ANI







