



The United States has revised its import duties on India, reducing the tariff rate from 27% to 26%, as per a White House document. These revised tariffs will come into effect on April 9, 2025.





The announcement was made by President Donald Trump, who presented a chart detailing reciprocal tariffs for countries such as India, China, the UK, and the European Union.





The chart highlighted that India imposes a 52% tariff on US goods (including factors like currency manipulation and trade barriers), prompting the US to set a reciprocal tariff of 26%.





Initially, the proposed rate was 27%, but it has now been lowered by 1% following updates to the White House documents. Industry experts have noted that this marginal reduction is unlikely to have a significant economic impact.





This adjustment occurs amid ongoing trade negotiations between India and the US, including discussions on a Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) aimed at reducing tariff and non-tariff barriers and enhancing market access. Both nations are working towards doubling bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030.





Agencies







