



The Indian Air Force (IAF) faces a critical strategic gap in its long-range strike capabilities due to the absence of dedicated strategic bombers and limited air-launched cruise missile (ALCM) deployment. However, the Indian Air Force (IAF) is actively working to enhance its air-launched cruise missile (ALCM) capabilities to counter China's advanced long-range strike assets.





Bridging this bomber and ALCM gap is essential for enhancing India’s deterrence posture and operational reach, particularly in the context of evolving regional threats from China and Pakistan, both of whom have significantly modernised their air forces with advanced bombers and missile capabilities.





Unlike adversaries possessing long-range bombers capable of striking deep into Indian territory, the IAF currently relies primarily on fighter aircraft, which, while versatile, lack the sustained range and payload capacity of bombers to conduct prolonged strategic missions.





This shortfall constrains India’s ability to project power and respond effectively in a two-front conflict scenario, especially given the IAF’s current squadron strength of around 31 against a sanctioned requirement of 42, compounded by shortages in force multipliers such as mid-air refuellers and AEW&C platforms.





The introduction and integration of ALCMs like the BrahMos missile on platforms such as the Su-30MKI have provided the IAF with a potent precision strike capability at stand-off ranges, enhancing its ability to target high-value land and maritime assets.





However, the limited number of platforms capable of deploying such weapons and the absence of a dedicated strategic bomber fleet restrict the full exploitation of ALCM potential.





To address this, innovative approaches such as leveraging the C-17 Globemaster-III transport aircraft to launch Nirbhay ALCMs have been proposed, offering a cost-effective and flexible means to extend strike reach without the immediate need for new bomber acquisitions.





This strategy could enable the IAF to saturate enemy defences with multiple cruise missiles launched from deep within Indian territory, thereby enhancing deterrence and operational flexibility.





From a strategic perspective, possessing dedicated bombers confers significant advantages beyond mere payload capacity. Bombers serve as a powerful psychological and political tool, signalling resolve and capability through their mere presence and potential for rapid, deep strikes.





Historical lessons, such as the 1962 Sino-Indian War where Chinese bombers influenced Indian strategic calculations, underscore the importance of matching adversaries’ long-range strike capabilities. Moreover, modern bombers can carry larger electronic warfare suites and emerging technologies like directed energy weapons, further augmenting their battlefield utility.





While current IAF priorities rightly focus on replenishing fighter squadrons, force multipliers, and indigenous platforms like the HAL Tejas, the eventual induction of strategic bombers remains a critical long-term objective to ensure parity with regional powers and to secure India’s airspace and strategic interests comprehensively.





While immediate focus must remain on addressing fighter shortages and enhancing force multipliers, innovative interim solutions such as C-17 launched cruise missiles and accelerated indigenous missile programs can partially mitigate current limitations.





Ultimately, the acquisition or development of dedicated strategic bombers, complemented by advanced ALCMs, will be indispensable for the IAF to project power effectively, safeguard national security, and maintain a technological edge over adversaries in the decades ahead.





In conclusion, the IAF urgently needs to develop and operationalise air-launched cruise missiles and suitable delivery platforms to effectively counter China’s advanced long-range strike capabilities. Efforts are well underway with the Nirbhay and LR-LACM programs, BrahMos integration, and a strategic pivot toward air-launched ballistic missiles. These developments will enhance India’s strategic deterrence, operational flexibility, and survivability in a contested regional security environment.





IDN







