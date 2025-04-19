



Synergy Quantum develops a sophisticated method to test & expose vulnerabilities in Quantum Key Distribution Systems (QKD)





Synergy Quantum is pioneering a revolutionary approach to quantum security by developing a novel method to test and expose vulnerabilities in Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) systems, which are fundamental to next-generation encryption. Leveraging the concept of indefinite causal order through a quantum switch, the team aims to create an attack model capable of manipulating quantum communication without triggering traditional security defences.





This innovative strategy represents a significant advancement in understanding the security landscape of quantum encryption and is expected to lead to the creation of stronger, more resilient encryption protocols to counter evolving cyber threats.





Building on its established expertise in quantum encryption, Synergy Quantum is pioneering a novel approach to probe the boundaries of Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) security by integrating a quantum switch into its experimental framework. This innovative technique leverages the principle of indefinite causal order, allowing quantum operations to occur in a superposition of different sequences. By exploiting this advanced quantum phenomenon, the research team is developing an attack model capable of manipulating quantum communications in ways that evade traditional security defences, which typically rely on detecting anomalies such as increased error rates or unexpected disturbances in the quantum channel.

QKD, while theoretically offering information-theoretic security based on the laws of quantum mechanics, is known to be susceptible to practical vulnerabilities arising from device imperfections and implementation loopholes. Recent studies have demonstrated that attackers can exploit such weaknesses—ranging from modulator device flaws to detector vulnerabilities—to compromise the integrity of the key exchange, sometimes even without raising conventional security alarms.

Synergy Quantum’s approach is particularly ground breaking because the use of a quantum switch enables the deliberate manipulation of the causal sequence of quantum operations, potentially revealing new classes of vulnerabilities that have not been addressed by existing QKD protocols or countermeasures.

The team’s experimental setup is centred on incorporating the quantum switch within a Sagnac loop, a configuration known for its stability and sensitivity in quantum optics experiments. This setup is expected to facilitate a new type of intercept-and-resend attack that minimizes the quantum bit error rate (QBER), thereby eluding standard eavesdropping detection mechanisms. By successfully demonstrating such an attack, the research aims to underscore the urgent need for next-generation QKD protocols that are resilient not only to known device-level attacks but also to sophisticated manipulations enabled by advanced quantum technologies.

Synergy Quantum’s research is poised to make a significant impact on the field of quantum cryptography. By exposing hidden vulnerabilities in QKD systems through practical demonstration, the team is providing critical insights that will inform the design of more robust encryption protocols for the future. This proactive approach—identifying and addressing weaknesses before they can be exploited maliciously—positions Synergy Quantum at the forefront of quantum security innovation. Ultimately, these efforts are expected to drive the development of stronger, more resilient cryptographic standards, ensuring that quantum communications remain secure in the face of rapidly evolving technological threats.





The research, led by Prof. Arun K Pati and collaborators Dr. Sumit Nandi, Biswaranjan Panda, and Prof. Pankaj Agrawal, was detailed in a recent paper titled "Breaking Quantum Key Distributions under Quantum Switch-Based Attack" (arXiv:2502.06780, 2025). Their work explores exploiting the quantum superposition of causal orders to challenge the foundational assumptions of QKD security. By manipulating the sequence of quantum operations, they seek to uncover hidden vulnerabilities that have so far gone unnoticed in quantum encryption systems.





Synergy Quantum is now moving from theory to practice by implementing a quantum switch within a Sagnac loop architecture, aiming to experimentally test these vulnerabilities. Dr. Gautam, Director of QKD at Synergy Quantum and project lead for the experimental phase, emphasizes the challenge of building a quantum switch capable of such interference and integrating it into a BB84 QKD testbed.





This setup will perform an intercept-and-resend attack designed to minimise the Quantum Bit Error Rate (QBER) and evade conventional detection methods, thereby providing a proof-of-concept for the potential weaknesses in current QKD implementations.





This pioneering effort is driven by the vision to explore indefinite causal order's impact on quantum key distribution, highlighting the need for proactive identification of quantum threats. The insights gained from these experiments will be crucial for enhancing cryptographic security measures and developing next-generation QKD systems that can withstand sophisticated quantum attacks.





Beyond academic and theoretical contributions, these quantum switch-based attacks have broad implications across multiple sectors reliant on secure communication. They serve as vital tools to test and reinforce security in national defence, financial services, critical infrastructure, aerospace, healthcare, law enforcement, and blockchain technologies. By revealing and addressing these vulnerabilities early, Synergy Quantum aims to ensure that quantum communication technologies remain robust against future quantum-enabled cyber threats.





Under the leadership of Founder & CEO Mr. Jay Oberoi, Synergy Quantum continues to push the boundaries of military-grade quantum-secure communication technologies. This project exemplifies their commitment to not only advancing quantum encryption innovation but also fortifying it against emerging risks, thereby shaping the future of secure quantum communication worldwide.





