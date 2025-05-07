



An improvised explosive device (IED) blast targeted a Pakistan Army vehicle in the Mach area of Kachhi district, Balochistan, resulting in the deaths of seven soldiers, according to official statements from the Pakistan Army.





The attack occurred in the restive southwestern province, which has been the epicentre of a long-running separatist insurgency. The Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), a banned separatist outfit seeking independence for Balochistan from Pakistan, claimed responsibility for the attack, as reported by multiple news agencies.





The explosion struck the military vehicle between the Amir Post and the Ali Khan base in the Gestri area, a region known for frequent militant activity. Following the attack, the Pakistan Army initiated a sanitisation operation to eliminate any remaining militants in the vicinity. The incident underscores the persistent security challenges faced by Pakistani forces in Balochistan, where separatist groups have intensified their campaign against state authorities in recent years.





The BLA, which has a history of targeting security forces and infrastructure, has escalated its operations in 2025, employing increasingly sophisticated tactics, including suicide bombings and large-scale coordinated assaults. The group has also targeted Chinese nationals and projects linked to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), further complicating the security landscape. Earlier this year, the BLA-Jeeyand faction executed a major hijacking of the Jaffar Express train, resulting in the deaths of 21 civilians and four soldiers, and the kidnapping of hundreds of passengers.





The recent IED attack comes amid a broader crackdown by Pakistani security forces, who reported killing ten militants in Kech and Ziarat districts last week. Despite these operations, violence in Balochistan has surged, with over 200 people-mostly security personnel-killed in attacks since the start of the year.





Balochistan’s unrest is rooted in longstanding grievances among local ethnic Baloch groups, who accuse the federal government of exploiting the province’s rich mineral resources without adequate local benefit. The ongoing insurgency, led by groups like the BLA and coordinated coalitions such as the Baloch Raaji Aajohi Sangar (BRAS), continues to destabilize the region and strain Pakistan’s internal security apparatus.





The latest attack highlights the enduring volatility in Balochistan, the evolving tactics of separatist groups, and the ongoing cycle of violence between militants and state security forces. With no political resolution in sight, analysts warn that the insurgency is likely to persist, posing a continued threat to both national and regional stability.





Agencies







