



In the early hours of Wednesday, May 7, 2025, the Indian Armed Forces launched a series of precision strikes under the codename Operation Sindoor, targeting nine terrorist camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (POK).





This decisive military action was a direct response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in the deaths of 25 Indian citizens and one Nepali national, making it the deadliest assault on civilians in the region in nearly two decades.





Operation Sindoor: The Strikes





In a coordinated tri-services operation involving the Army, Navy, and Air Force, India struck at nine identified terror infrastructure sites. The operation was meticulously planned to be focused, measured, and non-escalatory, deliberately avoiding Pakistani military installations and civilian targets. The strikes were conducted with precision, and no Indian aircraft were lost during the mission.





The nine targeted locations were:





Bahawalpur (Jaish-e-Mohammed stronghold) Muridke (Lashkar-e-Taiba headquarters) Gulpur Bhimber Chak Amru Bagh Kotli Sialkot Muzaffarabad





These sites are known hubs for terror groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba, which have been implicated in orchestrating attacks against India. Notably, Muridke is considered the "terror nursery" of Pakistan, housing the headquarters of Lashkar-e-Taiba and its front organisation Jamaat-ud-Dawa.





Official Statements And Intent





India’s Ministry of Defence emphasised that the strikes were retaliatory, focused strictly on terrorist infrastructure, and avoided escalation by not targeting Pakistani military or civilian assets. The government stated it had credible evidence-including technical inputs and survivor testimony-linking Pakistan-based terrorists to the Pahalgam attack. India reiterated its expectation that Pakistan would act against the terror infrastructure on its soil, but accused Islamabad of denial and false flag allegations instead.





Pakistani Response





Pakistan’s military confirmed the strikes, reporting casualties and injuries, and described the action as an "act of war." Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif vowed a strong response, while the government alleged civilian casualties, a claim India denied. Pakistan responded with artillery fire along the Line of Control (LoC), violating the ceasefire, and subsequently closed airports in Lahore and Sialkot for 48 hours.





International Reaction





US President Donald Trump expressed concern over the escalation, urging both countries to de-escalate. The US State Department stated it was closely monitoring the situation but did not offer an immediate assessment.





Aftermath And Ongoing Developments





The Indian Armed Forces reported that all intended targets were successfully struck, and the operation was completed without loss of Indian assets. Military readiness remains high in the Kashmir Valley, with increased surveillance and operational activity. Flight operations in the region have been impacted due to airspace restrictions, affecting both domestic and international airlines.





Operation Sindoor marks a significant escalation in India’s counter-terrorism strategy, demonstrating a willingness to conduct cross-border precision strikes while maintaining a calibrated approach to avoid broader conflict. The operation has heightened tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbours, with both sides trading accusations and military posturing, while the international community calls for restraint and dialogue.





