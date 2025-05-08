



India successfully neutralised a significant missile attack from Pakistan targeting multiple military installations across northern and western regions, deploying advanced Russian S-400 missile defence systems and Israeli HARPY drones in a coordinated defensive and counter-offensive operation.





The Escalation And Pakistani Attack





Pakistan launched a coordinated drone and missile attack late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning targeting military installations across 15 Indian cities in the northern and western regions. The targeted locations included Awantipora, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Chandigarh, and Bhuj, among others. This aggressive move represented a major escalation in the ongoing conflict between the two nuclear-armed neighbours. The attack came as a retaliatory response to India's "Operation Sindoor," which had targeted terrorist bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) just a day earlier.





Indian defence sources indicated that Pakistan employed both drones and missiles in this coordinated attack, aiming to strike critical military facilities. The timing of the assault-occurring under cover of darkness-suggests a strategic attempt to maximise the element of surprise and potentially overwhelm India's defensive capabilities. However, India's advanced air defence network proved capable of detecting and responding to the threat with remarkable efficiency.





Operation Sindoor itself was India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, mostly civilians, an attack attributed to The Resistance Front, reportedly a proxy of Lashkar-e-Taiba. During Operation Sindoor, the Indian armed forces conducted precision strikes against nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, reportedly eliminating over 100 terrorists.





S-400 "Sudarshan Chakra": India's Premier Air Defence Shield





The Russian-made S-400 Triumf missile defence system, dubbed "Sudarshan Chakra" by the Indian military, played a critical role in neutralising the Pakistani attack. This advanced system successfully intercepted and destroyed all 15 missiles launched by Pakistan before they could reach their intended targets. The name "Sudarshan Chakra" draws inspiration from Hindu mythology, where it represents Lord Vishnu's powerful spinning weapon, symbolising the system's formidable defensive capabilities.





The S-400 air defence system is capable of tracking targets up to 600 kilometres away and intercepting them at distances of up to 400 kilometres. This exceptional range allows for early detection and engagement of incoming aerial threats, providing crucial time for defensive measures. India has thus far deployed four squadrons of the S-400 system strategically positioned to cover key regions including Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, and Gujarat.





India and Russia had signed a deal worth ₹35,000 crore for five squadrons of the S-400 system, of which three have been delivered and operationalised by the Indian Air Force. The remaining two squadrons are expected to arrive by 2026, though delivery has been delayed due to Russia's ongoing conflict with Ukraine. The system's successful deployment against Pakistani missiles demonstrates its effectiveness and justifies India's significant investment in this defence technology.





HARPY Drones: Precision Strikes Against Pakistani Air Defences





Following the successful neutralisation of Pakistani missiles, India deployed Israeli-made HARPY drones to target and disable enemy air defence systems, including a critical installation in Lahore. These specialised drones are designed specifically for Suppression of Enemy Air Defence (SEAD) operations and proved highly effective in crippling Pakistan's defensive capabilities.





The IAI HARPY is a loitering munition drone developed by Israel, equipped with high-explosive payloads and capable of autonomously detecting and striking radar-emitting systems. These drones can operate for up to nine hours in deep-strike missions, functioning effectively in day or night conditions and in all weather environments. They are particularly valuable in conflict escalation zones, as they can precisely target and neutralise enemy air defence grids without risking pilot lives.





The HARPY's sophisticated anti-radiation seeker allows it to autonomously hunt, locate, and identify radar frequencies, then pursue a strike from any direction with either shallow or steep dive profiles. This capability makes it particularly effective against fixed radar installations, which are critical components of any nation's air defence network. By targeting these systems, India effectively rendered several of Pakistan's defence zones "blind," significantly reducing their ability to detect and respond to further aerial operations.





Strategic Implications And India's Measured Response





The Indian government emphasised that its response to Pakistan's attack was "in the same domain with the same intensity," reflecting a deliberate strategy of proportionate retaliation. This approach demonstrates India's commitment to a measured military response while signalling its resolve to protect its sovereignty and security interests. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reiterated this position during an all-party briefing, indicating that Operation Sindoor remains "ongoing" based on Pakistan's actions.





India's successful defence against Pakistan's missiles and subsequent counter-offensive highlights the country's growing military capabilities and preparedness. The integration of advanced Russian and Israeli defence technologies into India's security architecture represents a significant enhancement of its defensive posture. Moreover, the coordinated use of the Integrated Counter-UAS Grid alongside the S-400 systems demonstrates a sophisticated, multi-layered approach to aerial defence.





The government noted that debris from the destroyed drones and missiles is being collected as evidence of Pakistan's aggression. This material will likely be used to support India's longstanding allegations that Pakistan supports cross-border terrorism, whether through financial funding or military training. Such evidence could prove valuable in diplomatic engagements and international forums where India has consistently raised concerns about Pakistani-sponsored terrorism.





Regional Security And Future Outlook





This military exchange occurs amid heightened tensions in the region, with Pakistan reportedly increasing the intensity of cross-border firing and shelling in various sectors, including Kupwara, Baramulla, Uri, Poonch, Mendhar, and Rajouri. According to Indian government sources, these attacks have resulted in 16 civilian casualties, including three women and five children, as well as one Indian soldier.





The successful deployment of both defensive systems (S-400) and offensive capabilities (HARPY drones) demonstrates India's commitment to defending its territory while maintaining strategic flexibility. The Indian military's ability to neutralise all incoming threats and subsequently disable enemy air defences sends a clear message regarding its operational readiness and technological sophistication.





Despite the escalation, Indian officials have emphasised their commitment to non-escalation, provided this principle is respected by the Pakistani military as well. This stance suggests that while India is prepared to defend itself vigorously, it does not seek a broader conflict with its nuclear-armed neighbour. The carefully calibrated nature of India's response-targeting military infrastructure rather than civilian areas-further underscores this approach.





The current situation represents a significant test of both nations' military capabilities and strategic restraint. India's successful defence against Pakistani missiles and precise targeting of enemy radar systems demonstrates technological superiority and operational effectiveness, potentially establishing new parameters for future military engagements in the region.





NDTV Report



