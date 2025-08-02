



US President Donald Trump has announced the imposition of a 25% tariff on all Indian imports, a move that has sent significant ripples through global diplomatic and economic circles.





The measure, formalised via executive order on July 30, 2025, is slated to take effect from August 7, 2025, and marks one of the most sweeping and unforgiving trade actions taken by the US against a major partner in recent years.





Contrary to past US tariff actions, which often allowed for sectoral or product-level exemptions (including pharmaceuticals, electronics, and energy products), the current directive mandates a blanket 25% duty with no exceptions for any sector of Indian exports.





The rationale articulated by the Trump administration centres on the US-India trade deficit, which reached $45.7 billion in 2024, and persistent complaints regarding India’s high tariffs—described by Trump as among the highest worldwide—and non-monetary trade barriers.





In public statements, Trump emphasised dissatisfaction with what he views as a protectionist Indian trade policy, asserting, "Over the years, we have done relatively little business with them because their tariffs are far too high, among the highest in the World, and they have the most strenuous and obnoxious non-monetary Trade Barriers of any Country".





This policy shift is also explicitly linked to India’s ongoing economic and defence engagements with Russia. Trump’s rhetoric on Truth Social was notably pointed, stating that he does not care about India’s trade dealings with Russia, asserting, "They can take their dead economies down together, for all I care. We have done very little business with India... Likewise, Russia and the USA do almost no business together. Let’s keep it that way". In addition to the tariffs, Trump’s order alludes to an unspecified "penalty" as further censure for India’s strategic partnerships with Moscow, particularly concerning energy and military procurement.





For India, the implications are severe. The 25% blanket tariff—with no exemptions for critical sectors—places Indian exporters at a distinct disadvantage compared to competitors such as China, which retain exemptions for pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, and energy products under the current US trade regime.





As a result, the Global Trade Research Initiative estimates that Indian exports to the US could fall by up to 30% in FY2026 (from $86.5 billion to $60.6 billion), with key sectors like petroleum, pharmaceuticals, electronics, engineering goods, and textiles expected to absorb the heaviest impact. Additionally, rival export nations such as Bangladesh, Vietnam, Sri Lanka, and Taiwan will face a lower special tariff of 20%, exacerbating the relative burden on Indian goods.





Indian officials have responded with caution. Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, addressing Parliament, affirmed that the government is “studying the implications of Trump’s announcements” and underscores that India will “take all steps for the nation’s interest” while seeking a fair and balanced solution through ongoing negotiations. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has reportedly conferred with Goyal, underlining the seriousness with which India is treating the trade escalation.





Political responses within India have been mixed. Opposition figures, such as Congress MP Imraan Masood, have criticised what they characterise as the current government’s deference to US interests, framing the tariff escalation as a diplomatic setback and an affront to national dignity.





Others, such as Dr. Ajay Sahai, Director General of the Federation of Indian Export Organisations, have called the move “disappointing” but expressed hope for resumed engagement and a negotiated resolution.





On the global stage, this escalation fits into a broader pattern in current US trade policy, with recently announced “reciprocal tariffs” impacting 68 countries and the European Union, ranging from 10% to 41% depending on the target nation. While some countries have managed to negotiate exclusions or softer terms, India stands out for being subject to the harshest measures with no sectoral relief granted.





The imposition of the 25% tariff by the US is a pivotal turn in the US-India trade relationship. It threatens to significantly reduce India’s export competitiveness in its largest market, triggers acute diplomatic challenges, and sets the stage for potentially protracted negotiation or retaliatory actions in the global trade arena.





Both governments appear poised for a tense, high-stakes period of engagement as they seek to safeguard their respective economic and strategic interests.





