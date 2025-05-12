



In early May 2025, India and Pakistan experienced their most severe military confrontation in decades, following a terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, which killed 26 civilians, mostly tourists. India accused Pakistan of supporting cross-border terrorism, escalating tensions sharply between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.





India's Devastating Precision Strikes On Terror Assets Deep Inside Pak





On May 7, 2025, India launched a series of coordinated missile and air strikes under "Operation Sindoor," targeting what it described as terrorist infrastructure associated with groups like Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba in Pakistani-administered Kashmir and Punjab province. Indian sources claimed that these precision strikes, involving Rafale aircraft, SCALP missiles, BrahMos cruise missiles, and loitering munitions, were focused, measured, and non-escalatory, and did not target Pakistani military facilities directly. However, Pakistan asserted that the strikes hit civilian areas and caused significant casualties.





The situation escalated further as Pakistan retaliated with "Operation Bunyan al-Marsus" on May 10, targeting Indian military bases and launching cyberattacks on Indian military and government infrastructure. Heavy fighting was reported along the Line of Control (LoC), with both sides accusing each other of targeting civilian areas and religious sites.





India’s Counterattacks And Impact On Pakistan





In response to Pakistan’s attempted attacks on 26 Indian targets, including air force stations in Udhampur, Pathankot, and Adampur between May 8 and 10, India expanded its operations. Indian forces reportedly struck several Pakistani military installations, including air bases at Rafiqui, Murid, Chaklala, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur, and Chunian, as well as radar sites at Pasrur and Sialkot aviation base, inflicting significant damage using precision munitions.





These attacks demonstrated India's advanced military capabilities and resolve, significantly degrading Pakistan’s air defence and command infrastructure. According to reliable sources, the scale and effectiveness of these strikes compelled Pakistan to seek an immediate cessation of hostilities, effectively "suing for peace."





This was reportedly conveyed through a direct call from Pakistan’s Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) to his Indian counterpart, bypassing the need for third-party mediation.





Ceasefire And Diplomatic Developments





On May 10, after three days of intense conflict, both countries agreed to a ceasefire, effective from 5:00 pm IST. Indian officials emphasized that the understanding was reached bilaterally between the DGMOs of India and Pakistan, without external intervention, countering claims by US President Donald Trump that American mediation was responsible for the ceasefire. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio did contact Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, but Indian sources insisted that the US merely acknowledged Pakistan’s decision to halt hostilities after suffering heavy losses.





Shortly after the DGMO-level talks, Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announced that both sides had agreed to stop all military actions on land, air, and sea with immediate effect. Indian officials reiterated that future dialogue with Pakistan would be strictly bilateral and limited to issues such as the return of territories in Jammu and Kashmir under Pakistani control, rejecting any discussion on Kashmir’s status or third-party involvement.





Aftermath And Ongoing Tensions





While the ceasefire has largely held, sporadic accusations of violations continue from both sides. The conflict underscored the volatility of the India-Pakistan relationship and the potential for rapid escalation, but also highlighted India’s willingness and ability to respond forcefully to irresponsible provocations. The episode reaffirmed India’s policy of direct engagement with Pakistan on security matters, minimising the role of international mediation in bilateral disputes.





India's precision strikes on multiple Pakistani military facilities in May 2025 forced Islamabad to seek an end to hostilities, with the ceasefire agreement reached through direct military-to-military communication, rather than through third-party intervention. This episode marks a significant chapter in the ongoing India-Pakistan conflict, reflecting both the risks of escalation and the mechanisms for de-escalation between the two countries.





Based On PTI Inputs







