



Director General of Israel’s Ministry of Defence, Major General (Res) Amir Baram, held a significant conversation with Indian Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh on Thursday, affirming Israel’s full support for India’s Operation Sindoor and its broader fight against terrorism.





This diplomatic engagement underscores the robust and deepening defence partnership between the two nations, particularly in the context of counter-terrorism efforts.





During the call, Major General Baram lauded the success of Operation Sindoor, which was initiated by India in response to the devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22, 2025. The operation involved precision strikes by Indian armed forces on multiple terror-linked targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, resulting in the elimination of high-value terrorists and the destruction of significant terrorist infrastructure.





Both officials reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen bilateral defence ties and discussed a strategic roadmap for future cooperation, highlighting the importance of continued collaboration in defence technology, intelligence sharing, and counter-terrorism operations.





Israel’s support was echoed earlier by its Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, who publicly stated that Israel upholds India’s right to self-defence and emphasized that terrorists must not find sanctuary for their crimes against innocent civilians. This stance reflects Israel’s longstanding policy of solidarity with India on security matters, particularly in the face of cross-border terrorism.





Operation Sindoor itself marked a significant shift in India’s security doctrine, with Indian forces carrying out deep strikes on terror hubs and military infrastructure in Pakistan, while explicitly communicating that the operation was aimed at terrorist-not military-targets.





The operation demonstrated the operational readiness and technological capabilities of India’s armed forces, as well as the country’s resolve to respond decisively to terrorist provocations.





The recent high-level communication between the Israeli and Indian defence leadership not only reaffirms Israel’s unwavering support for India’s counter-terrorism initiatives but also sets the stage for enhanced strategic cooperation in the future.





Both countries view their partnership as pivotal to regional security and are committed to deepening their collaboration in defence and counter-terrorism domains.





Based On ANI Report







