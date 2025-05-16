



External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar held a significant diplomatic engagement on Thursday with Afghanistan’s Acting Foreign Minister, Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi. During their discussion, Jaishankar expressed deep appreciation for Muttaqi’s unequivocal condemnation of the April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack, which claimed the lives of 26 innocent civilians.





The Indian minister also welcomed Muttaqi’s firm rejection of recent attempts to sow distrust between India and Afghanistan through the spread of false and baseless reports. Notably, Jaishankar referenced recent allegations by Pakistan, which falsely accused India of launching missile strikes on Afghan territory, and commended the Afghan government’s clarity in dismissing such misinformation.





In a social media post, Jaishankar highlighted the constructive nature of his conversation with Muttaqi, emphasizing India’s traditional friendship with the Afghan people and reaffirming India’s ongoing support for Afghanistan’s development needs.





The two leaders also explored avenues for further cooperation, underlining the importance of maintaining strong bilateral ties in the face of regional challenges and misinformation campaigns.





In a separate diplomatic event on Friday, Jaishankar, alongside Honduras’ Foreign Minister Enrique Reina, jointly inaugurated the Embassy of the Republic of Honduras in New Delhi.





Speaking at the inauguration, Jaishankar described the opening of the embassy as a significant milestone that heralds a promising new chapter in the longstanding and warm relationship between India and Honduras.





He extended his gratitude to Honduras for its strong condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attack and for its message of solidarity with India in the global fight against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.





Jaishankar underscored that the establishment of the Honduran Embassy in Delhi is a testament to the shared vision and mutual commitment of both nations to deepen their bilateral ties.





The event was marked by a spirit of cooperation and mutual respect, emphasising the growing importance of India’s diplomatic outreach in both its immediate neighbourhood and across the globe.





These engagements collectively reflect India’s proactive approach in building partnerships, countering misinformation, and fostering international solidarity against terrorism.





Based On ANI Report







