



Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma recently hosted the Speaker of Japan’s House of Representatives, Nukaga Fukushiro, and his high-level delegation at the under-construction Tata Semiconductor Assembly and Test Facility in Jagiroad, marking a significant milestone in Assam’s efforts to attract Japanese investment and foster bilateral cooperation.





This visit, the fourth by a Japanese delegation to Assam in a short span, underscores the growing strategic partnership between Assam and Japan, particularly in the fields of technology and infrastructure.





During the visit, the Japanese delegation toured the TATA Semiconductor facility, which is India’s first indigenous semiconductor assembly and test plant. The project, with an investment of approximately ₹27,000 crore, is expected to transform the industrial landscape of Assam and the broader North-East region.





The facility will focus on advanced technologies such as wire bond, flip chip, and integrated systems packaging, aiming to serve global demand in sectors like artificial intelligence, industrial, and consumer electronics. The first phase is expected to be operational by mid-2025, generating over 27,000 direct and indirect jobs and providing significant employment opportunities for local youth.





Chief Minister Sarma highlighted Japan’s longstanding leadership in semiconductor technology and emphasized that Japanese involvement would significantly enhance Assam’s technological capabilities, strengthen supply chains, and drive economic growth. He noted that Japan has already lifted all travel restrictions for tourists visiting Assam and is actively supporting the state in key sectors such as health and infrastructure.





The visit also included discussions on continuous engagement between Japanese institutions and the Assam government, as well as tours of other key sites like the upcoming Japan-assisted skill training centre and IIT-Guwahati, where the delegation reviewed research facilities and ongoing projects in nanotechnology.





These initiatives are part of Assam’s broader strategy to establish a robust semiconductor ecosystem and attract global investment, as demonstrated by recent events like the Advantage Assam 2.0 summit and the state’s plan to develop a dedicated industrial park for Japanese companies.





Japan’s increasing involvement in Assam’s semiconductor sector is poised to significantly strengthen the state’s technological infrastructure, create employment, and stimulate economic growth, marking a new era of collaboration between Assam and Japan.





