



External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has prominently highlighted India’s expanding engagement in the Arctic region, marking a significant evolution in the country’s polar strategy. Addressing the Arctic Circle IndiaForum 2025, Jaishankar underscored that while India’s involvement in the Antarctic spans over four decades, its Arctic engagement has intensified in recent years through the adoption of a dedicated Arctic policy and the establishment of international collaborations, such as agreements with KSAT on Svalbard, which are particularly relevant to India’s space sector.





Jaishankar emphasised the critical importance of the Arctic for India, noting that as one of the world’s youngest nations, the future of its youth is closely intertwined with developments in the region. He pointed out that the Arctic’s trajectory will have global consequences, especially as climate change accelerates the opening of new shipping routes and as technological and resource-driven changes reshape the global economy. For India, these shifts are deeply consequential given the country’s rapid economic growth and its increasing reliance on global connectivity and resources.





The Minister also highlighted the growing geopolitical significance of the Arctic, noting that sharpening divides-such as evolving US political dynamics and increased collaboration between China and Russia-have only heightened the region’s relevance. He stressed that the Arctic’s future is inextricably linked to global developments, making it a matter of concern for all nations, including India.





India’s Arctic policy, released in 2022, is built on six pillars: science and research, climate and environmental protection, economic and human development, transportation and connectivity, governance and international cooperation, and national capacity building. The policy aims to strengthen scientific exploration, understand climate change impacts, enhance economic cooperation, and prepare for changes in global shipping routes due to melting ice. It also seeks to build a sustainable development partnership involving academia, research, business, and industry.





Strategically, India recognises the Arctic as a climate and geopolitical indicator, with rapid ice melt signaling severe environmental changes and the emergence of new trade routes like the Northern Sea Route (NSR). The region’s untapped natural resources further add to its strategic significance. India’s policy emphasises peaceful exploration, inclusive governance, and the need to balance economic interests with environmental sustainability.





Olafur Ragnar Grimsson, Chairman of the Arctic Circle and former President of Iceland, reinforced the message that India’s economic future will increasingly depend on access to Arctic resources. He urged Indian economists to recognise the significance of the Arctic, noting that as global politics shift-with China-Russia collaboration on one side and changing US-Russia dynamics on the other-India’s navigation of these forces will be critical in shaping the region’s future.





In conclusion, Jaishankar underlined India’s growing responsibilities in the Arctic, recognising opportunities in connectivity, technology, resources, research, and space, while also stressing the need for greater understanding of the risks posed by global warming. As the Arctic’s impact becomes increasingly global, India’s proactive engagement-anchored in scientific research, strategic foresight, and sustainable development-positions it as a key stakeholder in the evolving Arctic order.





