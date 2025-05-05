



Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman has arrived in Milan, Italy, to lead the Indian delegation at the 58th Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors of the Asian Development Bank (ADB), scheduled from May 4 to 7, 2025. The Indian delegation includes officials from the Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance.





During the meeting, which brings together high-level delegations from ADB member countries, international financial institutions, the private sector, and civil society, Sitharaman will participate in several key events.





These include the Governors' Business Session, the Governor's Plenary Session, and the ADB Governors' Seminar on the theme "Cross-Border Collaboration for Future Resilience". The Annual Meeting aims to foster dialogue on regional cooperation, sustainable development, and resilience, with a focus on issues such as economic growth, climate resilience, digital transformation, and innovation across Asia and the Pacific.





On the sidelines of the main events, Sitharaman is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with her counterparts from Italy, Japan, and Bhutan, as well as with the President of ADB, the President of the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), and the Governor of the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC). These discussions are expected to strengthen India's economic and development partnerships and explore opportunities for enhanced collaboration.





In addition to official engagements, the Finance Minister will interact with the Indian diaspora in Milan, meet with global think tanks, business leaders, and CEOs, and participate in a plenary session at the NEXT Milan Forum at Bocconi University on "Balancing Economic and Climate Resilience". Her visit underscores India's commitment to multilateral cooperation, sustainable development, and global policy dialogue, as well as the country's growing role in shaping the economic and climate agenda in Asia and beyond.





