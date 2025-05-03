



In the wake of escalating tensions between India and Pakistan following the April 22, 2025, Pahalgam terror attack, the X (formerly Twitter) account of Pakistan's Information and Broadcasting Minister, Ataullah Tarar, was blocked in India. This move came days after Tarar held a late-night press conference, where he claimed to have "credible intelligence" indicating that India was planning a military strike against Pakistan within the next 24 to 36 hours.





He warned of "catastrophic consequences" should India proceed with such action, asserting that Pakistan would defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity by all means necessary, and held India responsible for any disastrous outcomes resulting from a conflict.





Tarar's statements were made in the immediate aftermath of the Pahalgam attack, which saw 26 civilians-mostly tourists-killed by armed militants in Jammu and Kashmir, making it one of the deadliest attacks on Indian soil since 2008. The attack, and subsequent claims of Indian military preparations, led to a sharp deterioration in bilateral relations. Pakistan's Defence Minister Khwaja Asif also echoed warnings of a possible war, stating publicly that hostilities could erupt within days.





India responded to these developments by taking a series of stringent measures. These included downgrading diplomatic ties with Pakistan, suspending the Indus Water Treaty of 1960, revoking all visas issued to Pakistani nationals, and closing the Wagah-Attari border. In parallel, India initiated a broad crackdown on Pakistani digital platforms, blocking not only Ataullah Tarar's X account but also those of other high-profile Pakistani officials, media outlets, and celebrities. The accounts of Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, several news channels (such as Dawn, Geo TV, ARY News, and SAMAA TV), and prominent entertainers were also rendered inaccessible in India, with authorities citing concerns over national security and the spread of provocative or misleading content.





The blocking of Tarar's X account, which now displays a message stating it has been "withheld in India in response to a legal demand," is part of a broader information offensive by India. This campaign is aimed at curbing what Indian authorities describe as inflammatory narratives and misinformation emanating from across the border in the aftermath of the Pahalgam massacre.





The situation remains tense along the Line of Control, with repeated ceasefire violations reported and both nations engaging in strong rhetoric and countermeasures. The digital clampdown reflects the seriousness with which India is treating the current security environment and the perceived threat of escalation following the terror attack and subsequent warnings from Pakistani officials.





NDTV Report








