



US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has reaffirmed the United States' steadfast commitment to cooperating with India in the fight against terrorism, following the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, 2025, which claimed 26 lives and left many injured.





In a conversation with Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Rubio expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and conveyed condolences to the victims and their families. He emphasised that the US stands with India in its efforts to bring the perpetrators, backers, and planners of the attack to justice.





During the call, Rubio also encouraged India to engage with Pakistan to de-escalate the heightened tensions in the region and to maintain peace and security in South Asia. He urged both nations to pursue dialogue and avoid further military conflict, reflecting Washington’s broader aim to promote stability between the nuclear-armed neighbours.





The US State Department, through spokesperson Tammy Bruce, reiterated the US position of supporting India in counter-terrorism initiatives while calling for restraint and responsible action from both India and Pakistan.





The attack, which targeted tourists in the Baisaran Valley near Pahalgam, has been described as the deadliest on civilians in India since the 2008 Mumbai attacks. It has significantly escalated tensions between India and Pakistan, leading to diplomatic and military responses, including India suspending the Indus Waters Treaty and closing the Integrated Check Post at Attari, as well as curtailing diplomatic ties. Pakistan, in turn, has denied involvement and called for an impartial investigation.





The US response, as articulated by Secretary Rubio, balances strong support for India’s counter-terrorism efforts with a call for diplomatic engagement and de-escalation between India and Pakistan, underscoring the importance of regional stability and justice for the victims of terrorism.





ANI







