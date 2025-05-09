



In the wake of escalating military tensions between India and Pakistan, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has made the unprecedented decision to shift the remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10 to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).





This follows a series of cross-border incidents, most notably a drone strike that hit the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Thursday, just hours before a scheduled match between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi. The incident, attributed to Indian military action, caused significant damage to the stadium and heightened fears for the safety of players, staff, and fans.





The PCB, after an emergency meeting in Islamabad involving franchise representatives, foreign players, and top officials including Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, cited "unwanted circumstances" and "security concerns" as the primary reasons for the relocation. The board stressed that the safety and mental well-being of all participants were paramount, especially after what Naqvi described as an "extremely irresponsible and dangerous Indian act" targeting a major sporting event.





The decision was also influenced by a broader context of military escalation. According to intelligence sources, India had launched drone and missile strikes on multiple Pakistani cities, including Lahore, Gujranwala, and Rawalpindi, in retaliation for a terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, which killed 26 people. These strikes reportedly targeted air defense radars and terror camps associated with banned outfits such as Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). Pakistan, in turn, claimed to have shot down several Indian drones across its territory.





The disruption led to the immediate postponement of the Karachi Kings vs. Peshawar Zalmi match, with the PCB confirming that all remaining fixtures-including four league-stage games and the playoffs-would be rescheduled and relocated to the UAE. The affected matches were originally set to be played in Rawalpindi, Multan, and Lahore, all of which experienced security incidents or were considered at risk.





Foreign players, some of whom were reportedly in shock and considering leaving, were assured by PCB officials of their safety and the board's commitment to protecting everyone involved in the tournament. The PCB has stated that new dates and venues for the remaining matches will be announced soon, and has called on stakeholders and fans to support the league during this challenging period.





The PSL's venue shift is a direct response to the deteriorating security situation following Indian military strikes in Pakistan, with the PCB prioritising the safety and mental well-being of players and staff. The relocation to the UAE marks a significant moment in the history of the league, underscoring the impact of geopolitical tensions on international sports.





Agencies







