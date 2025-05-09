



The recent escalation between India and Pakistan, marked by missile and drone attacks, retaliatory strikes, and heightened military operations such as India's "Operation Sindoor," has drawn international attention due to the risk of a wider regional or even nuclear conflict. The United States, traditionally an active player in South Asian crises, has notably shifted its approach under the current administration.





JD Vance’s Statement: “None of Our Business”





US Vice President JD Vance made it clear that the United States would not intervene militarily in the ongoing hostilities between India and Pakistan. In a Fox News interview, Vance stated, “We are concerned about any time when nuclear powers collide and have a major conflict. We want this thing to de-escalate as quickly as possible. We can’t control these countries, as India has its gripes with Pakistan and Pakistan has responded to India”. He emphasised that the conflict is “fundamentally none of our business and has nothing to do with America’s ability to control it,” underscoring a policy of non-intervention.





Vance further elaborated that the US role would be limited to diplomatic encouragement for de-escalation, rather than direct involvement. “We are not going to get involved in the middle of a war that is fundamentally none of our business and has nothing to do with America’s ability to control it,” he reiterated. He acknowledged the dangers of a conflict between nuclear-armed states but stressed that the US cannot dictate terms or force a ceasefire, and would instead rely on diplomatic channels to urge restraint.





US Diplomatic Engagement And Trump’s Position





President Donald Trump echoed this restrained approach, describing the situation as “terrible” and expressing hope that both sides would stop the “tit-for-tat” exchanges. Trump offered to mediate, saying, “If I can do anything to help, I will be there,” but stopped short of proposing any specific US intervention or mediation initiative. Trump’s remarks reflect a desire to maintain good relations with both countries while avoiding entanglement in their dispute.





US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has been in contact with senior officials from both India and Pakistan, encouraging direct dialogue and communication, but there is no indication of a broader US-led international mediation effort at this time. The State Department has publicly recognised concerns about Pakistan’s support for terror groups, aligning with India’s long-standing position, but maintains that the path forward is through dialogue and restraint rather than US intervention.





Context of The Escalation





The current crisis was triggered by a terror attack in Kashmir that killed 26 people, mostly Indian tourists, with the Resistance Front (TRF), linked to Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, claiming responsibility. India responded with Operation Sindoor, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. In retaliation, Pakistan attempted missile and drone strikes on Indian military installations, which were intercepted by Indian defences. India then launched further strikes on Pakistani military targets, including air defence systems in Lahore and Rawalpindi, and reportedly destroyed a Pakistani F-16 fighter jet.





International And Regional Implications





The escalation marks the most severe confrontation between India and Pakistan in over two decades, raising global concerns about the risk of a broader or nuclear conflict. The United Nations and world leaders have called for restraint, but the US position under the Trump administration is characterised by diplomatic caution and a clear reluctance to become directly involved.





Summary





US Vice President JD Vance has firmly stated that the US will not intervene militarily in the India-Pakistan conflict, calling it “fundamentally none of our business”. The US is focused on encouraging de-escalation through diplomatic channels but will not attempt to control or mediate the conflict unless both parties request it. President Trump has offered to help if possible but has not initiated any concrete mediation, instead urging both sides to stop further escalation. The US stance reflects a broader policy of disengagement from international conflicts unless direct American interests are at stake, even in crises involving nuclear-armed states.





This approach signals a significant shift from previous US administrations, which often played a more active mediating role in South Asian crises, and highlights the evolving nature of American foreign policy in the region.





Agencies







