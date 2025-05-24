



Samtel Avionics, a leading Indian defence technology company, has entered into a strategic collaboration and exclusivity agreement with Malaysia-based Aerospace Technology Systems Corp. Sdn. Bhd. (ATSC) to provide comprehensive support to the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF), focusing particularly on the Su-30MKM aircraft fleet.





This partnership is designed to deliver advanced avionics systems, repair and overhaul (MRO) services, upgrades, and robust post-sales support for the RMAF’s Su-30MKM and other aircraft in its inventory.





Under the agreement, Samtel and ATSC will jointly handle the repair, upgrade, technical services, and ongoing support for aircraft display systems, avionics components, and automated test equipment. ATSC will procure these advanced avionics systems and related equipment from Samtel for integration into the Su-30MKM and other RMAF platforms. This collaboration not only ensures the supply of cutting-edge technology but also strengthens local capability development through knowledge transfer and sustained technical engagement.





ATSC, already the main MRO provider for the RMAF’s Su-30MKM fleet, will leverage this partnership to establish itself as a centre of excellence for all related services, including the provision of spares, upgrades, modernisation, and technical support. Samtel’s role will focus on supplying advanced avionics and display systems while facilitating local expertise development in Malaysia.





Puneet Kaura, Managing Director & CEO of Samtel Avionics, highlighted that this partnership marks a significant milestone in Samtel’s global expansion, aligning with its vision to offer indigenous, world-class avionics solutions to allied nations and foster long-term industrial partnerships. The collaboration is expected to deliver exceptional value to the RMAF by combining ATSC’s strong local presence with Samtel’s technological leadership.





ATSC’s CEO, Lt Col Dato Mohd Fadzar Bin Suhada, emphasised the importance of this exclusive collaboration in strengthening Malaysia’s defence readiness and promoting industrial cooperation with strategic partners like India.





The Samtel-ATSC partnership represents a major step in Indo-Malaysian defence cooperation, aiming to enhance the operational capabilities and self-reliance of the Royal Malaysian Air Force through advanced technology, local capacity building, and sustained industrial collaboration.





