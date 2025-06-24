



On June 24, 2025, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took a significant step towards modernising the Indian Armed Forces by authorising the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and the Secretary of the Department of Military Affairs (DMA) to issue Joint Instructions and Joint Orders applicable to the Army, Navy, and Air Force.





This landmark decision marks a departure from the traditional practice, where each Service independently issued instructions on matters involving two or more branches, often resulting in overlapping directives and administrative redundancies.





The first Joint Order, titled ‘Approval, Promulgation and Numbering of Joint Instructions and Joint Orders,’ was issued immediately following the announcement. This order is designed to standardise procedures, streamline processes, and eliminate unnecessary duplications across the Services.





By centralising the command structure and empowering the CDS and DMA Secretary, the Ministry of Defence aims to enhance coordination, improve administrative efficiency, and foster greater transparency within the Armed Forces.





This move is widely regarded as a foundational step towards achieving true integration and jointness in military operations and planning. It is expected to facilitate a more unified approach to defence management, enabling the Services to function with a greater sense of unity and purpose.





The Ministry of Defence has emphasised that this initiative marks the beginning of a new phase of integration, reinforcing the collective strength and operational synergy of the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force.





Ultimately, this reform is poised to strengthen India’s defence preparedness by ensuring that the Armed Forces operate as a cohesive and modernised entity, capable of meeting contemporary security challenges with greater agility and effectiveness.



