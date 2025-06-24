



National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval is currently in Beijing, representing India at the 20th Meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Security Council Secretaries. On June 24, 2025, Doval, along with other Heads of Delegation, met with China's Vice-President Han Zheng at the prestigious Great Hall of the People.





This high-level engagement underscores the importance India places on multilateral security cooperation within the SCO framework, especially amidst ongoing regional security challenges. During his visit, Doval also held a significant bilateral meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.





The discussions focused on the urgent need to counter terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, a stance that gains added significance in light of recent events such as India’s Operation Sindoor, which targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoK) following the Pahalgam terror attack. Doval’s emphasis on anti-terror cooperation is particularly noteworthy given China’s close ties with Pakistan, a country India accuses of sponsoring cross-border terrorism.





In addition to security concerns, Doval and Wang Yi reviewed recent developments in India-China bilateral relations. Both sides acknowledged the necessity of promoting the overall development of ties, which includes enhancing people-to-people contacts—a critical element for rebuilding trust following recent border tensions.





The leaders also exchanged views on a range of bilateral, regional, and global issues of mutual interest, reflecting the broad scope of the India-China relationship within the SCO and beyond. Furthermore, Doval expressed his anticipation for the next round of the Special Representative (SR) Talks with Wang Yi, to be scheduled at a mutually convenient date in India, highlighting the ongoing diplomatic efforts to manage and resolve outstanding issues.





Notably, the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, a significant pilgrimage route for Indian devotees, has been restored this year after a hiatus of nearly six years due to the COVID-19 pandemic and military tensions in eastern Ladakh, marking a positive step in people-to-people engagement between the two countries.





NSA Doval’s visit to Beijing and his meetings with Chinese leadership reflect India’s commitment to regional cooperation, counterterrorism, and the gradual normalization of bilateral relations with China.





Based On ANI Report





