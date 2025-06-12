



Pixxel, a Bangalore-based space technology company renowned for building the world’s highest-resolution hyperspectral satellite constellation, has signed a second agreement with the Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX), Ministry of Defence, Government of India.





This agreement, under the SPARK (Support for Prototype and Research Kickstart) Grant and awarded to its subsidiary SpacePixxel Pvt Ltd as part of the iDEX DISC 8 Challenge 6.2, aims to develop advanced Hyperspectral and Mid-Wave Infrared (MWIR) payloads specifically tailored for the Indian Air Force.





This new grant builds upon Pixxel’s earlier collaboration with the Indian defence ecosystem, notably following its selection in 2023 under the Mission DefSpace Challenge of iDEX Prime (Space) to manufacture miniaturised multi-payload satellites for the Air Force.





With this milestone, Pixxel will leverage its expertise in optical engineering and in-house satellite manufacturing to design and construct next-generation Earth observation payloads that offer security-grade performance. The high-resolution Hyperspectral and MWIR payloads are set to significantly boost India’s airborne and space-based imaging capabilities, supporting a wide array of operational and strategic defence applications.





Awais Ahmed, Founder and CEO of Pixxel, highlighted the importance of this achievement, stating that the grant is a proud milestone in Pixxel’s journey to position India at the forefront of next-generation aerospace innovation. He emphasised the company’s commitment to building advanced space infrastructure domestically and deepening its partnership with the Government of India.





The iDEX SPARK grant is part of a broader government initiative to accelerate the development of cutting-edge prototypes and technologies by Indian startups and MSMEs, fostering a self-reliant and innovation-driven landscape in the country. Pixxel’s continued involvement in these government-led challenges underscores its dedication to supporting national strategic objectives and reflects the growing confidence of the Indian government in its technological capabilities.





Pixxel has already demonstrated its technical prowess with three Firefly hyperspectral satellites in orbit and plans to expand its constellation to 18–24 satellites, offering daily revisit capabilities for any location on Earth.





The company’s Aurora Earth Observation Studio further enhances its offerings by making hyperspectral imagery accessible and actionable through advanced visualisation, analysis, and insight generation tools. With $95 million raised from prominent investors, including Google, Pixxel is well-positioned to deliver scalable, affordable, and versatile space solutions, reinforcing its vision of building a real-time, high-fidelity health monitor for the planet.





The iDEX SPARK grant marks a significant advancement for Pixxel and the Indian defence sector, enabling the development of next-generation Hyperspectral and MWIR payloads that will enhance India’s surveillance, reconnaissance, and strategic imaging capabilities, while also promoting indigenous innovation and self-reliance in space technology.





