



Indonesia has finalised a landmark agreement to procure 48 Turkish KAAN fifth-generation fighter jets, valued at approximately $10 billion, marking the largest defence export in Turkey's history and a significant strategic shift in Indonesia’s military modernisation efforts.





The deal was officially signed during the Indo Defence 2025 Expo in Jakarta, with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto both highlighting the partnership as a testament to the growing strategic and defence ties between the two nations.





The KAAN jets, developed by Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI), represent Turkey's ambition to join the elite group of countries capable of producing next-generation stealth fighters. The aircraft completed its maiden flight in February 2024 and features advanced stealth technology, AI-supported avionics, and will eventually be powered by a domestically developed engine. The delivery of all 48 jets is scheduled over a ten-year period, with the first units expected to reach Indonesia by 2028.





A key component of the agreement is the inclusion of technology transfer and industrial cooperation. Indonesia’s local defence industry will participate in the manufacturing process, with some KAAN components to be co-produced in Indonesia. This arrangement is designed to bolster Indonesia’s indigenous aerospace capabilities and foster knowledge sharing between the two countries.





The deal marks the first international sale of the KAAN and is seen as a validation of Turkey's expanding defence export capabilities. For Indonesia, it not only enhances its air-power with a cutting-edge platform but also provides access to advanced aerospace technologies, aligning with its long-term defence modernisation goals.





Indonesia’s selection of the KAAN comes as a setback for India’s Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) TEJAS, which was previously considered a strong contender for the Indonesian Air Force’s modernisation program. Despite India’s significant investment in the TEJAS program and domestic orders, the platform has not yet secured an export deal of comparable scale.





This agreement is also emblematic of a broader strategic realignment, as Indonesia deepens its defence cooperation with Turkey. The two countries have previously collaborated on drone technology, and this fighter jet deal further cements their partnership in high-tech defence sectors.





Indonesia’s $10 billion order for 48 KAAN fighter jets from Turkey is a historic defence deal that not only advances Indonesia’s military capabilities but also strengthens bilateral ties, promotes technology transfer, and underscores Turkey's emergence as a major player in the global defence industry.





Based On Bharat Shakti Report







