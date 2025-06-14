



Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a significant three-nation tour from June 15 to 19, 2025, covering Cyprus, Canada, and Croatia, as announced by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).





This tour marks a notable diplomatic engagement, aiming to deepen India’s bilateral ties and reinforce its global partnerships, particularly with the European Union and the Mediterranean region.





The visit will commence in Cyprus from June 15 to 16 at the invitation of President Nikos Christodoulides. This will be the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Cyprus in over two decades.





During his stay in the capital, Nicosia, PM Modi will hold high-level talks with President Christodoulides and address business leaders in Limassol. The visit is expected to reaffirm the shared commitment of India and Cyprus to strengthen bilateral relations and enhance cooperation with the Mediterranean region and the European Union.





Following Cyprus, PM Modi will travel to Kananaskis, Canada, from June 16 to 17, where he will participate in the G-7 Summit at the invitation of Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. This marks his sixth consecutive appearance at the G-7 Summit.





At the summit, PM Modi will engage with leaders of G-7 nations, other invited outreach countries, and heads of international organizations to discuss pressing global issues, including energy security, technology and innovation, with a particular focus on the AI-energy nexus and quantum-related topics. He will also conduct several bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the summit, furthering India’s global diplomatic outreach.





The final leg of the tour will take PM Modi to Croatia on June 18, at the invitation of Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic. This visit is historic as it will be the first-ever by an Indian Prime Minister to Croatia, marking a major milestone in the bilateral relationship.





During his stay, PM Modi will hold bilateral discussions with Prime Minister Plenkovic and meet President Zoran Milanovic. The visit is poised to underscore India’s commitment to strengthening its engagement with Croatia and other European Union partners, opening new avenues for cooperation and strategic partnership.





PM Modi’s three-nation tour from June 15 to 19, 2025, is set to reinforce India’s diplomatic presence in Europe and North America, foster stronger bilateral and multilateral ties, and address key global challenges through high-level dialogues and strategic engagements.





Based On ANI Report







