



Israeli military operations have inflicted significant damage on Iran's Esfahan and Natanz nuclear sites, according to statements from Israeli officials. The strikes, executed with precision and involving hundreds of munitions, targeted over 150 locations across Iran, including key nuclear and military facilities. The Israeli official emphasized that the extent of the destruction at Esfahan and Natanz is such that repairs are expected to take more than several weeks to complete.





The attacks reportedly resulted in the deaths of nine senior Iranian nuclear scientists, delivering a severe blow to Iran's nuclear program leadership. In addition to the loss of scientific personnel, the strikes also eliminated high-ranking military leaders and disrupted Iran’s air defence and missile capabilities, further hampering the country's ability to quickly recover or retaliate.





The Natanz facility, Iran's primary uranium enrichment site, suffered severe damage, particularly to its above-ground pilot enrichment plant, which was confirmed destroyed by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). While the underground portions of Natanz and other sites such as Fordow were reportedly less affected, the cumulative impact on Iran's nuclear infrastructure is considerable. The Esfahan site, which houses several nuclear facilities, was also struck, with Israeli military spokespeople confirming direct hits.





In response to the Israeli offensive, Iran launched hundreds of drones and missiles toward Israel; however, the majority of these were intercepted, minimizing damage on Israeli soil. The aerial route to Tehran was described by Israeli officials as "effectively open," highlighting the extent to which Iran's air defenses were compromised during the operation.





The Israeli government justified the strikes by citing intelligence that Iran was making substantial progress toward developing components necessary for a nuclear weapon, including a uranium core and neutron source. Prime Minister Netanyahu asserted that the operation was essential to mitigate what he described as an imminent threat to Israel's existence.





In summary, the Israeli strikes on Esfahan and Natanz have resulted in:





Significant structural damage to key nuclear facilities, with repair timelines estimated at several weeks or longer.





The elimination of senior Iranian nuclear scientists and military leaders, disrupting both technical and command structures.





The destruction of critical above-ground enrichment infrastructure at Natanz, as confirmed by the IAEA.





A substantial weakening of Iran's air defense and missile capabilities, allowing Israel to conduct operations with limited resistance.





A large-scale Iranian retaliatory missile and drone barrage, which was largely intercepted by Israeli defences.





The situation remains fluid, with both nations signalling the potential for further escalation as Iran grapples with the aftermath of the unprecedented assault on its nuclear and military infrastructure.





Based On Reuters Report







