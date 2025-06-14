

Amid rapidly escalating hostilities between Israel and Iran, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) of India has issued urgent advisories and shared emergency contact numbers for Indian nationals and persons of Indian origin residing in Iran.

This move comes in response to a series of military strikes exchanged between the two countries, which have significantly heightened regional instability and posed direct risks to foreign nationals, including the Indian diaspora.





The MEA, through its official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, announced on social media that Indian nationals and persons of Indian origin in Iran who require assistance can reach out to the Embassy of India in Tehran via the following emergency contact numbers: +98 9128109115 and +98 9128109109.





The embassy has also reiterated its advisory, urging all Indians in Iran to remain vigilant, avoid unnecessary movements, closely follow the Embassy’s social media updates, and adhere strictly to safety protocols as advised by local Iranian authorities. The embassy emphasised the importance of staying informed and prepared, given the unpredictable security environment.





This advisory was prompted by a dramatic escalation in the conflict, with Israel launching what it described as “pre-emptive” strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities, including the Natanz uranium enrichment site. In retaliation, Iran carried out drone and missile attacks on Tel Aviv, leading to further counter strikes by Israel.





The violence has resulted in civilian casualties and widespread disruption, including the closure of Iranian airspace, which has forced numerous international flights, including over 15 Air India flights, to be diverted or returned mid-route.





In its official statement, the MEA expressed deep concern over the developments and called for maximum restraint from both Iran and Israel.





The ministry urged both sides to avoid any further escalation and to utilise existing diplomatic channels to de-escalate the situation and address underlying issues. India highlighted its close and friendly relations with both countries and reaffirmed its readiness to extend all possible support to ensure the safety of its nationals and to promote peace in the region.





The Indian missions in both Iran and Israel are in constant contact with the Indian community, providing regular updates and support. Indian nationals across the region have been advised to exercise extreme caution, stay safe, and strictly follow local security advisories.





The MEA’s swift action in sharing emergency helplines and advisories underscores the seriousness of the situation and the government’s commitment to safeguarding its citizens abroad during this volatile period. All Indian nationals in Iran are strongly encouraged to remain alert, limit their movements, and stay connected with the embassy for the latest updates and assistance.





Based On ANI Report







