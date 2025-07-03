



The Indian Army is on the brink of significantly boosting its combat capabilities with the imminent induction of three AH-64E Apache attack helicopters. According to reliable sources, these advanced helicopters are expected to arrive in Jodhpur by July 21, 2025, and will likely be officially inducted on July 22.





They are the first of a batch of six ordered specifically for the Indian Army’s Aviation Corps, marking a pivotal shift in how close air support is provided to Indian ground forces on the western frontier.





Background of Acquisition





India’s engagement with the Apache platform began with the procurement of 22 helicopters for the Indian Air Force (IAF), following a deal signed in 2015. These IAF helicopters were inducted throughout 2019 and 2020.





Building on this, the government approved an additional order in February 2020 for six more AH-64E Apaches, this time designated for the Indian Army.





The deal, valued at roughly $600 million, aims to enhance the Army’s operational effectiveness by placing dedicated attack helicopters under their direct control, thus allowing for quicker and more coordinated responses in battlefield scenarios.





The first squadron of the Indian Army’s Apache helicopters has already been established in Jodhpur. This base is strategically positioned to support operations along India’s western border, an area of high operational priority.





Significance For The Indian Army





This induction represents a major doctrinal change, as it’s the first time the Indian Army (rather than the Air Force) will operate such advanced attack helicopters.





The move aligns with the Army’s strategy of building an aviation wing tailored for integrated combat aviation support, enabling seamless coordination with ground forces. The Apaches will replace an ageing fleet of Mi-35 helicopters, offering a much-needed leap in terms of technology, versatility, and firepower.





Key Features And Capabilities





The Boeing AH-64E Apache is regarded as one of the world’s most sophisticated attack helicopters, excelling in multi-role combat missions. Key highlights include:





Advanced Targeting Systems: The AH-64E employs the Modernised Target Acquisition Designation System, allowing detection and targeting in both day and night, as well as adverse weather conditions such as dust, rain, or fog.





Superior Armament: Features a 30 mm M230 chain gun, complemented by laser- and radar-guided AGM-114 Hellfire missiles, and pods for Hydra 70 rockets—enabling engagement of multiple ground targets with precision and lethality.





Longbow Fire Control Radar: The mast-mounted radar system allows the Apache to track and prioritize up to 128 targets simultaneously, and strike without exposing itself to threats.





State-of-The-Art Avionics: Includes the latest in communications, navigation, and sensor systems, along with network-centric battlefield capabilities and real-time data sharing with unmanned aerial vehicles.





Enhanced Survivability And Performance: Equipped with powerful, twin turboshaft engines, reinforced rotor blades, and advanced electronic countermeasure systems, the Apache can absorb battle damage and continue operating. With a cruising speed of 260–284 km/h and a service ceiling of 6,400 meters, it is designed for agility and tough missions.





Crew Protection And Battlefield Durability: Built to withstand heavy attacks, featuring armoured crew stations, redundant critical systems, and ballistic-tolerant fuel tanks.





Operational Impact





Deployment of the Apaches will not only enhance India’s ability to conduct offensive and defensive operations along sensitive borders but will also provide a credible deterrent against adversaries.





The helicopters’ unique blend of mobility, firepower, battlefield resilience, and advanced situational awareness systems make them a force multiplier for ground operations, reconnaissance, peacekeeping, and security missions.





With this induction, the Indian Army is set to join a select group of militaries—including those of the United States, United Kingdom, Israel, and Egypt—that field one of the most powerful and versatile attack helicopters available today. The overall impact will be a sharper, faster, and more coordinated application of air power in support of land forces across a range of high-threat environments.





Based On A News18 Report







