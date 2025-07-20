These tests, conducted on July 17, were described by the Ministry of Defence as fully successful, confirming that all operational parameters were met. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh publicly lauded the Indian armed forces and defence research teams for this achievement, highlighting its importance for national security.

Akash-Prime Missile Deployment

Prior to the ballistic missile trials, India also tested the domestically-developed Akash Prime surface-to-air missile at high altitude in Ladakh on July 16. The Akash Prime, an advanced variant of the Akash system, demonstrated its ability to destroy high-speed unmanned targets above 4,500 meters altitude. Enhancements to its radar and radio frequency guidance have been made based on field feedback, showcasing the adaptability of India’s indigenous defence production ecosystem.

Advantage India





India’s recent missile tests—including the flight trials of nuclear-capable Prithvi-II, Agni-I, and advancements like the Agni-V equipped with Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology—have marked a significant evolution in its nuclear deterrence strategy and force posture. These tests come amid increasing strategic competition with China.





1. Shift in Deterrence Posture





Counterforce Capabilities: With the integration of MIRV technology in missiles like Agni-V, India gains the ability to target multiple sites with a single missile, enhancing its potential for a counterforce (“first strike”) posture, rather than relying solely on massive retaliation. This broadens the scope of its nuclear doctrine and increases ambiguity for adversaries.





Credible Minimum Deterrence: While India maintains an official “no first use” and “credible minimum deterrent” doctrine, the deployment of sophisticated systems like MIRVs could indicate a shift toward a more flexible, capability-driven deterrence approach.





2. Stability Concerns In South Asia





Incentive For Arms Modernisation: India’s advancements increase threat perceptions in both Pakistan and China. Pakistan, in particular, is likely to respond by modernising its own nuclear arsenal—investing in second-strike capabilities, hypersonic missiles, and advanced intelligence-surveillance-reconnaissance (ISR) systems.





Arms Race Dynamics: By introducing MIRV and enhanced missile defence capabilities, India may inadvertently trigger a qualitative and quantitative arms race in the region. This raises the risk that both Pakistan and China will accelerate the development and deployment of similar or asymmetric capabilities.





Nuclear Escalation Risks: The increased speed and complexity of MIRV-equipped missiles compress the decision-making window in a crisis, raising the risk of misinterpretation or inadvertent escalation. Without robust regional crisis management mechanisms, this heightens the possibility of accidental nuclear use.





3. Regional Deterrence Equilibrium





Lowering The Nuclear Threshold: The deployment of more versatile missiles by India may lower the threshold for nuclear use, particularly as Pakistan continues to emphasise tactical nuclear weapons operationally. This dynamic could further destabilise the South Asian security landscape.





Impact On China: India’s extended missile ranges and new deterrent measures are also aimed at China, increasing mutual threat perceptions and potentially drawing China and Pakistan closer in military cooperation to counterbalance India’s growing capabilities.





4. Implications For Crisis Stability





Decision-Making Pressure: Advanced missile technologies such as MIRVs and hypersonic missiles can compress leaders’ response times, increasing the chance of miscalculation during rapidly evolving conflicts.





Need For Risk Reduction: Experts emphasise that, in the absence of robust bilateral or regional risk-reduction mechanisms and flight-test notification regimes, each new test adds to regional instability instead of strengthening deterrence.





India’s recent missile tests represent a substantial enhancement of its nuclear delivery capabilities and signalling. However, these technological advances also:



