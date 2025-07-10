



Elon Musk’s Starlink has received final regulatory clearance from the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) to launch its satellite-based internet services in India, making it the third company after OneWeb and Reliance Jio to secure such approval for satellite communication (SATCOM) services.





This authorisation allows Starlink Satellite Communications Private Limited (SSCPL) to deploy its Starlink Gen1 low-earth orbit (LEO) satellite constellation, which consists of 4,408 satellites orbiting at altitudes between 540 and 570 kilometers and is capable of providing up to 600 Gbps throughput over India.





The IN-SPACe authorisation is valid for five years from the date of approval or until the end of the operational life of the Gen1 constellation, whichever comes first. Starlink’s rollout is still subject to compliance with all stipulated regulatory provisions and the acquisition of further clearances, approvals, and licenses from relevant government departments, including the allocation of SATCOM spectrum.





In early June 2025, Starlink received licenses from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to offer Global Mobile Personal Communication by Satellite (GMPCS), Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT), and Internet Service Provider (ISP) Category-A services under India's unified licence framework.





The government’s guidelines for SATCOM operators mandate local manufacturing, data localisation, use of the Indian NavIC navigation system, and real-time monitoring to ensure Indian user data is not routed through foreign gateways.





Starlink has formed partnerships with major Indian telecom operators Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel to leverage their extensive dealer networks for marketing and distribution of its high-speed satellite internet services across India.





This collaboration aims to enhance digital connectivity, particularly in remote and underserved regions where conventional telecom infrastructure is limited or economically unviable. However, industry experts also expect Starlink to target urban markets, offering broadband as a backup or for those attracted by the novelty of satellite internet.





Starlink currently serves over 5 million subscribers globally and is preparing to expand rapidly in India’s competitive telecom market. The entry of Starlink and other satellite internet providers is seen as a significant step towards achieving universal digital coverage and supporting the government’s Digital India mission by bridging the urban-rural digital divide.





Multiple Agencies







