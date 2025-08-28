

India’s Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, at the Ran Samwad 2025 seminar held at the Army War College in Dr Ambedkar Nagar, Madhya Pradesh, delivered a powerful address on the transformative impact of technology in modern warfare, with particular emphasis on AI-driven decision-making, unmanned systems, and the unpredictable nature of conflict resulting from rapid innovation.

He stressed that in the contemporary combat landscape, the element of surprise has been amplified when combined with technological advancements.





Warfare is no longer defined by static doctrines; instead, the speed and unpredictability of technological evolution—especially in the areas of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), hypersonic missiles, and cyberattacks—are introducing unexpected twists that decisively shape military outcomes.





Technological Advances Shaping Modern Warfare





The Defence Minister highlighted that artificial intelligence-driven decision-making now plays a pivotal role in military strategy, reshaping how states prepare for and respond to hostilities. AI, with its ability to process vast datasets and react at speeds unattainable by human operators, has enhanced the uncertainty and dynamism in battle.





Alongside AI, other innovations—such as drones, sensor-based weapons, and precision-guided munitions—are rapidly rendering traditional means of warfare obsolete and introducing new doctrinal paradigms.





This transformation has been exemplified by the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, which began with conventional fighting but, within three years, witnessed the ascendancy of drones, remote sensing, and precision strikes as core tactical elements.





The Evolving Element of Surprise In Conflict





Singh remarked that the element of surprise in war is now inherently fluid and continually evolving. Its unpredictability has become a decisive factor, making modern combat more complex and less foreseeable than ever.





Rather than relying solely on established defensive and offensive systems, militaries must become adept at mastering not only existing technologies but also remain agile and proactive in anticipating future advancements. The Defence Minister described this fusion of technology and surprise as a force multiplier, dramatically increasing both the complexity and the stakes of modern conflict.





India’s Path To Defence Self-Reliance





A key theme of the address was India's progress towards self-reliance in defence manufacturing. India, once among the world's largest importers of defence equipment, has undergone a significant transformation and is now recognised as a reliable exporter in the global market.





Singh cited flagship indigenous platforms—Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) TEJAS, Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System, Akash Missile System, and the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier—as testament to India’s technological prowess and quality standards. He announced significant strides towards the development of fifth-generation fighter aircraft and indigenous jet engine manufacturing, marking a new era for Indian defence science and industry.





Policy Reforms And Private Sector Engagement





The Defence Minister credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership for catalysing policy reforms that promote indigenous design, development, and manufacturing in the defence sector.





The past decade has seen a surge in domestic defence output, from ₹46,425 Crore in 2014 to over ₹1.5 lakh Crore in 2025, with the private sector contributing more than ₹33,000 Crore.





This demonstrates robust public-private partnership under the Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) initiative, strengthening national security and international competitiveness. Defence exports have soared from less than ₹1,000 Crore to a record ₹24,000 crore, representing not just market growth, but India’s evolving identity as a global supplier of advanced military hardware.





Conclusion





Defence Minister's remarks underscore a paradigm shift in warfare, driven by emergent technologies that continually redefine strategy, doctrine, and the very fabric of conflict.





India’s proactive embrace of AI, advanced weapons systems, and indigenous manufacturing is fortifying its sovereignty and strategic edge, while ongoing reforms and industry engagement ensure that the nation keeps pace with new innovations and unforeseen threats.





This journey towards defence self-reliance, backed by technological mastery and policy support, positions India as a leading player in shaping the future landscape of global security.





Based On ANI Report







