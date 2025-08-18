



The Baloch Raji Aajoi Sangar (BRAS), an alliance of Baloch armed separatist groups, has claimed responsibility for a series of coordinated attacks across multiple regions of Balochistan between August 11 and August 14, 2025.





In a statement released by their spokesperson Baloch Khan, the group confirmed targeting Pakistani security forces, intelligence operatives, and state installations in an intensifying armed struggle against the Pakistani government.





On August 11, BRAS fighters executed two men, Rehmatullah Jattak and Munawar Jattak, accusing them of being state agents in Zehri. The same day, a fierce clash occurred in the Gajro Koor area of Jahoo, during which one BRAS member, Hasil Murad (also known as Sarban Baloch), was critically injured while aiding his squad's escape from an ambush and later died from those injuries.





Murad was described as a veteran member who joined the Balochistan Liberation Front in 2014 after years of political activism, and it was alleged that his family suffered enforced disappearances and displacement by Pakistani forces, with his father still missing.





Two days later, on August 14, BRAS claimed an attack on the Deputy Commissioner's office in Kharan's Red Zone using a hand grenade amid Independence Day events. On the same day, gunmen associated with BRAS opened fire on a stall selling national flags in Hub City, killing one person and injuring another. An alleged intelligence operative was also targeted and wounded near Hub Bypass.





BRAS is a coalition uniting three main Baloch separatist outfits: the Balochistan Liberation Front, the Baloch Republican Guards, and a splinter faction of the Baloch Liberation Army led by Bashirzeb Baloch.





Since its formation, BRAS has executed coordinated attacks not only on Pakistani security forces but also on Chinese interests and projects linked to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).





In this recent wave of violence, BRAS reported carrying out around 71 attacks between August 10 and 15, resulting in the deaths of 24 Pakistani soldiers and five state-backed agents, alongside various injuries.





Their operations involved storming military camps, ambushing convoys, seizing Levies stations, setting fire to government offices, destroying vehicles, and using IEDs to derail a train and target convoys. The group emphasised its determination to continue its armed insurgency until it achieves full independence and sovereignty for Balochistan.





The statement reaffirmed BRAS’s vow to intensify attacks against what it terms the occupying Pakistani military, intelligence agencies, and their supporting structures, underscoring a persistent militant campaign to challenge state authority in the region.





Hasil Murad was paid tribute as a committed comrade and martyr, symbolising the sacrifices of the Baloch insurgency.





