



The Indian Navy’s cutting-edge stealth frigate, INS Tamal, successfully concluded a three-day port call at Naples, Italy, from August 13 to 16, 2025, marking an important step in consolidating the growing India-Italy Strategic Partnership.





This visit, part of the ship’s return voyage to India, was rich in both naval and diplomatic engagements, underscoring New Delhi’s commitment to strengthening relations with Rome following the elevation of bilateral ties to a Strategic Partnership in 2023.





The Ministry of Defence described the visit as a reflection of India’s intent to deepen security and defence cooperation with Italy under the broader framework of Indo-European collaboration.





Ahead of its arrival at Naples, INS Tamal carried out a Passage Exercise (PASSEX) with the Italian Navy’s newly commissioned Landing Helicopter Dock (LHD), ITS Trieste.





The coordinated exercise brought together multiple aspects of operational synergy, ranging from communication drills and complex naval manoeuvres to helicopter flying operations and sea rider exchanges, culminating in a ceremonial steam past that symbolised the professional alignment and interoperability between the two naval forces.





This exercise also proved significant in boosting mutual trust and preparing the ground for more elaborate joint maritime endeavours in the future across the Indo-Pacific and Mediterranean theatres.





During its stay in port, the crew of INS Tamal actively engaged in a series of bilateral interactions, professional exchanges, and high-level discussions with senior Italian military and civilian authorities. Notably, the ship’s Commanding Officer held formal meetings with Vice Admiral Pierpaolo Budri, Chief of Staff of the Italian Navy’s Logistics Command, and Laura Lieto, Deputy Mayor of Naples.





Conversations emphasised collaborative projects under the newly adopted India-Italy Strategic Action Plan 2025–2029, which envisions joint initiatives across maritime security, defence technology, and strategic industries.





These discussions reinforced the importance of expanding cooperation not merely in operational terms but also through structured frameworks that would benefit both nations’ defence establishments over the coming years.





As part of the diplomatic outreach, the Indian Embassy in Rome, in coordination with the ship’s crew, hosted a cultural evening onboard INS Tamal, creating a vibrant platform for engagement with representatives from the Italian Navy, local government officials, UN agency delegates based in Italy, and members of the Italian defence industry.





The event showcased India’s soft power dimension even in a maritime diplomacy setting. The Ambassador of India to Italy, Vani Rao, graced the occasion, interacting extensively with naval officers and reaffirming India’s diplomatic vision for robust people-to-people and institutional linkages with Italy.





The port call also held symbolic significance, as August 15th coincided with India’s 79th Independence Day. On this important occasion, a ceremonial parade was conducted aboard INS Tamal, celebrated with full military honours.





The naval personnel simultaneously participated in Independence Day events organised at the Embassy of India in Rome, projecting both the patriotic fervour of the day and the wider diplomatic importance of the frigate’s presence in Italy.





This embedding of cultural and national celebrations into the port call highlighted the depth of India’s identity-driven diplomacy, combining tradition with strategic intent.





The visit overall was a strong affirmation of India’s steadily expanding maritime outreach and its growing convergence with European naval partners. Italy, with its strategic location in the Mediterranean, is emerging as a valuable maritime partner for India, especially within the context of Indo-Pacific–Europe connectivity and cooperative security.





The professional exchanges and interoperability-building efforts during this port call are expected to pave the way for larger joint ventures, technology-sharing opportunities, and regularised naval engagements between the two countries.





On departing Naples on August 16, 2025, INS Tamal set sail on the subsequent leg of its return voyage to India, with scheduled port calls at other European and Asian countries.





These onward engagements will further showcase India’s naval presence, highlight its commitment to international maritime cooperation, and consolidate ties with strategic partners en route.





Collectively, the Naples visit has underscored the tangible progress in India-Italy defence cooperation, bringing together military professionalism, cultural diplomacy, and strategic foresight under one comprehensive framework.





Based On ANI Report





