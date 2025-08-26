

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is preparing to approach the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) for formal approval to initiate the design, development, and production of a new-generation 120 kilonewton (kN) thrust jet engine in partnership with French aerospace major Safran.

This ambitious project aims to not only equip India’s future fighter platforms with cutting-edge propulsion systems but also establish strong indigenous capabilities in advanced aero-engine technology, a domain that has long remained a critical gap in India’s defence ecosystem.





Under the proposed framework, Safran will provide full technology transfer to India, allowing complete access to core design, manufacturing, testing, and lifecycle support of the engine. This marks a significant departure from previous collaborations, where foreign partners retained proprietary control over critical technologies.





For India, the deal represents a rare opportunity to gain comprehensive know-how in aero-engine metallurgy, single-crystal blade fabrication, hot-section technology, high-pressure turbines, and integrated control systems—all of which are key to achieving self-reliance.





The engine is being envisaged for the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) as well as potential applications in next-generation unmanned combat aerial vehicles (UCAVs) and futuristic sixth-generation fighter programs.





With a thrust class of 120 kN, it will provide the necessary power-to-weight ratio to enable stealth characteristics, super-cruise capability, and enhanced combat endurance for indigenous fighter platforms. This would significantly reduce dependence on imported propulsion systems, a vulnerability exposed in previous programs such as the LCA Tejas, which continues to rely on the American GE F404/F414 series engines.





The financial outlay for the project is expected to run into several billion dollars, shared between the Indian government and Safran, with a phased plan covering design, ground testing, flight trials, and eventual mass production in India.





Industrial collaboration is also on the agenda, with public sector aerospace units and private Indian defence firms anticipated to play a major role in the engine’s ecosystem. This move aligns with the “Atmanirbhar Bharat” initiative, strengthening India’s position as not just a defence equipment buyer but also a global supplier of advanced technologies.





The upcoming CCS nod will be crucial in finalising timelines, budget allocation, and contract modalities, thereby setting the stage for one of the most transformative international defence technology collaborations ever undertaken by India.





If executed successfully, the project could catapult India into an elite group of nations capable of designing and producing advanced fighter jet engines, closing a critical technological gap that has persisted for decades.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







