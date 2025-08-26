



India’s recent successful test of its Integrated Air Defence Weapon System (IADWS), carried out off the coast of Odisha, marks a notable leap in the country’s defence modernisation program. The system has attracted widespread attention, particularly from Chinese military experts, due to the integration of a high-power laser-based Directed Energy Weapon (DEW).





While India already possesses layered air defence capabilities through its Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missiles (QRSAMs) and Very Short-Range Air Defence Systems (VSHORADS), the addition of a DEW elevates its technological standing, placing it in a small group of advanced military powers such as the United States, Russia, China, Israel, Germany, and the United Kingdom.





According to Wang Ya’nan, chief editor of Beijing-based Aerospace Knowledge, the DEW inclusion should be regarded as a “significant advancement” and a noteworthy development in India’s ability to counter emerging aerial threats.





The IADWS is designed as a multi-layered system focused on protecting against low- to mid-altitude aerial threats. Its application is especially relevant in countering drones, cruise missiles, helicopters, and low-flying aircraft—categories of weapons systems increasingly employed in modern hybrid and asymmetric warfare scenarios.





The QRSAM element provides vehicle-mounted missile defence against fast-moving threats at short ranges, while the VSHORADS adds portability and rapid-response capability to the layered defence. However, it is the high-power laser component that distinguishes the system from conventional air defence architectures.





Unlike kinetic interceptors, a DEW system offers light-speed target engagement, silent operations, high firing sustainability, and cost-effectiveness, as it can neutralise multiple incoming targets without the need for expensive missiles. The weapon’s accuracy, versatility, and low collateral damage also make it ideal for urban or sensitive airspace operations.





The Chinese expert highlighted that the strength of any integrated system lies not merely in the combination of different weapon technologies but in the seamless information network that can detect, track, and assign targets across platforms.





Without a well-integrated command, control, communications, and computer (C4) network, the IADWS could risk functioning as disparate independent systems rather than a coordinated shield.





For India, this points to the importance of building strong situational awareness and data-sharing nodes across all layers of the system. If successful, the DEW-enabled IADWS could provide India a modernised, layered response architecture capable of dealing with increasingly sophisticated aerial incursions.





China’s acknowledgment of this Indian advancement is particularly significant given Beijing’s own rapid development of high-energy laser systems, such as its LW-30 vehicle-mounted laser air defence weapon, often described in Chinese media as a “UAV killer.”





The recognition by Wang Ya’nan suggests that India’s entry into the exclusive club of DEW-capable nations is viewed as strategically relevant by China, especially considering the dynamics of South Asian security.





This recognition also indicates that India’s technological gap with China in this sector is narrowing, even as Beijing continues heavy investment in advanced weapons for domestic use and for supply to its close ally, Pakistan.





According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), China supplies over 80 percent of Pakistan’s military hardware. In the wake of Pakistan’s reliance on Chinese systems during “Operation Sindoor,” China’s concerns over India acquiring indigenous DEW technology carry additional weight.





The geopolitical implications of this advancement are considerable. India’s demonstrated capacity to field high-power directed energy systems not only strengthens its air defence but also alters the balance of power in the region, particularly in countering drone swarms and low-cost aerial threats, which Pakistan has increasingly deployed across the border.





In parallel, this achievement boosts India’s indigenous defence R&D credibility, reinforcing the country’s ambitions under the “Atmanirbhar Bharat” initiative to reduce dependence on foreign imports. The ability to domestically manufacture advanced missile systems alongside futuristic DEW platforms also suggests a long-term trajectory toward self-reliance, resilience in critical sectors, and potential arms exports in the medium term.





In conclusion, India’s flight-test of the IADWS, featuring the Directed Energy Weapon system, signifies both a technological milestone and a strategic recalibration of regional defence postures.





While traditional missile-based defences continue to play an essential role, the operationalisation of DEW represents a new dimension of modern warfare capability for India. Chinese acknowledgement of this step underscores its importance, highlighting the fact that India is entering a select sphere of nations leveraging directed-energy technology for combat.





The development comes at a critical juncture, just months after Operation Sindoor, underscoring India’s determination to strengthen its airspace protection against both state and non-state aerial threats. Should India succeed in fully integrating its DEW with a robust, real-time information system, the country could set a new benchmark for next-generation air defence in South Asia and beyond.





Based On PTI Report







