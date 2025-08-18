



Foreign Secretary of India, Vikram Misri, embarked on a two-day official visit to Nepal starting August 17, 2025, with the primary aim of strengthening the historic and multifaceted bilateral relations between the two neighbouring countries.





Upon arrival in Kathmandu, Misri was warmly received by Nepal’s Foreign Secretary Amrit Bahadur Rai and the Indian Ambassador to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava.





This visit was initiated at the invitation of his Nepali counterpart, underscoring the tradition of regular high-level exchanges integral to India’s Neighbourhood First policy.





The visit's hallmark moment was Misri's courtesy call on Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli at his office in Singha Durbar. This meeting also included key officials like the Chief Advisor to the Prime Minister Bishnu Prasad Rimal and representatives from Nepal’s Foreign Ministry.





Misri formally conveyed an official invitation from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to PM Oli, who is slated to visit India in late August, with a particular itinerary focusing on Bodh Gaya, a site of profound cultural and spiritual importance where Lord Buddha attained enlightenment. The agenda in these discussions encompassed setting the groundwork and logistics for Oli's upcoming visit to India.





Besides meeting PM Oli, Misri's schedule included engagements with several senior Nepalese leaders—the President Ram Chandra Paudel, former Prime Minister and Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba, Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba, and former Prime Minister and CPN-Maoist Centre Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal.





These interactions aimed at reviewing the broad spectrum of Nepal-India relations, particularly emphasizing enhanced cooperation in trade, connectivity, energy, and regional development. The two foreign secretaries planned to conduct delegation-level talks focusing on these strategic areas to deepen their mutual partnership.





The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) of India highlighted this visit as a continuation of the robust and warm bilateral relationship, marking Nepal as a high priority in India’s foreign policy.





The MEA noted that the ongoing discussions would provide an opportunity to further advance ties, build on recent gains in connectivity and development cooperation, and address mutual interests within the neighbourhood framework.





Furthermore, the visit paved the way for a scheduled bilateral summit between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nepali Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli in Bodh Gaya, including discussions followed by a joint press conference. This planned summit signals a renewed diplomatic vigor and willingness to address shared regional challenges while promoting cultural and economic engagement.





Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri’s visit to Nepal reaffirmed the strength of India-Nepal relations, setting a positive tone for future collaboration and high-level exchanges, while concretely preparing for Prime Minister Oli’s forthcoming official trip to India.





This visit reflected India’s commitment to its neighbourhood, emphasizing connectivity, cooperation, and cultural ties that anchor this bilateral relationship.





Based On ANI Report





