



Former Pakistani Foreign Minister Hina Rabbani Khar recently articulated a strong critique of India's actions and a call for the United States to reconsider its strategic approach to South Asia, particularly its perception of Pakistan.





Speaking to GZERO Media's Ian Bremmer, Khar described India as a "belligerent" and "hegemonic" state, accusing it of setting dangerous new precedents by conducting missile strikes on Pakistani territory after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.





She characterised terrorism as a common issue not only in South Asia but globally, warning that India's justification of cross-border strikes as a new norm in the region is perilous, especially given the nuclear capabilities of both nations. Khar underscored the risks inherent in one nuclear state attacking another, emphasizing how quickly such actions could escalate into broader conflict.





Khar expressed concern that the United States views Pakistan solely through the lens of its relationship with India—a perspective she finds overly influenced by India's belligerent stance toward Pakistan.





She called for Washington to recognize Pakistan's own strategic and independent contributions in the region and stressed that Pakistan remains relevant and valuable to U.S. interests beyond the Indo-India rivalry.





Khar pointed out that while the U.S. has increasingly tilted toward India, Pakistan still plays an important role, particularly in areas like counterterrorism, regional security, people-to-people contacts, education, and trade.





In addition to her comments on U.S.-India-Pakistan dynamics, Khar robustly defended Pakistan's longstanding relationship with China.





She rejected Western portrayals of China as a global threat, emphasizing that China remains a "force of stability" and an essential economic partner for Pakistan, especially as traditional lenders like the World Bank and Asian Development Bank have reduced infrastructure investments in the region.





Khar recalled the deep, strategic ties between Pakistan and China spanning decades and highlighted China's role in providing significant economic goods and infrastructure development, framing China's growing global power as misunderstood in contrast to the U.S.'s own predominant military strength.





Khar's perspective reflects a call for a nuanced understanding by the U.S. and the international community of the complex geopolitical realities in South Asia—one that moves beyond seeing Pakistan only in opposition to India and appreciates Pakistan's critical partnerships and its need to maintain strategic stability in a volatile region.





These views were presented to GZERO Media and have been widely discussed in recent coverage of South Asian geopolitical tensions and U.S. foreign policy in the region.





They underscore the ongoing complexities and sensitivities surrounding India-Pakistan relations, regional security, and global strategic alignments with China and the U.S. in South Asia.





