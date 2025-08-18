



Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri is currently on a two-day official visit to Nepal, aimed at consolidating the traditionally close and multifaceted ties between the two neighbours. On August 17, 2025, during his stay in Kathmandu, Misri held a series of high-level meetings with Nepalese leaders and senior officials.





A key highlight of his engagements was his meeting with Nepal’s Foreign Minister, Dr. Arzu Rana Deuba, where both sides exchanged substantive views on a broad spectrum of issues of mutual interest.





Their discussions emphasised the need to intensify collaboration across multiple domains, including trade, connectivity, energy cooperation, and regional development.





The Embassy of India in Nepal described the talks as constructive and forward-looking, underlining the commitment of both countries to enhance their multifaceted partnership.





Earlier in the day, Foreign Secretary Misri paid a courtesy call on Nepal’s Prime Minister, KP Sharma Oli, at his office in Singha Durbar. The conversation was attended by senior figures from both sides, including the Chief Advisor to the Prime Minister, Bishnu Prasad Rimal, Indian Ambassador to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava, and officials from Nepal’s Foreign Ministry.





This high-level interaction reflected the importance both governments attach to continuous dialogue at senior levels in shaping the bilateral agenda. Misri’s visit comes at the formal invitation of his Nepali counterpart, Foreign Secretary Amrit Bahadur Rai, marking the continuation of a tradition of regular diplomatic exchanges between India and Nepal.





The Foreign Secretary’s itinerary in Kathmandu also included meetings with Nepal’s President, Ram Chandra Paudel; Nepali Congress President and former Prime Minister, Sher Bahadur Deuba; and former Prime Minister and CPN-Maoist Centre Chairman, Pushpa Kamal Dahal (Prachanda). Collectively, these engagements underscored India’s outreach not only to the government but also across Nepal’s major political spectrum, signaling New Delhi’s intent to engage comprehensively with the country’s leadership.





The discussions revolved around reviewing the current trajectory of bilateral relations, assessing ongoing cooperation projects, and identifying fresh opportunities for collaboration to benefit both nations.





This visit gains further significance as it serves as a preparatory exercise ahead of Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s upcoming state visit to India, scheduled for August 29, 2025. Diplomats have indicated that Misri’s consultations will help finalise the agenda for that high-profile meeting, which is expected to cover critical areas such as infrastructure development, cross-border economic linkages, the enhancement of energy cooperation, and strengthening cultural and people-to-people ties.





The groundwork laid by Misri is expected to ensure that the upcoming visit of Prime Minister Oli produces tangible outcomes and reinforces the strategic partnership between India and Nepal.





India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has characterised the trip as a continuation of the strong tradition of high-level interactions, reaffirming that Nepal continues to hold a central place in New Delhi’s Neighbourhood First Policy.





The MEA emphasised that the visit presents an opportunity to deepen bilateral cooperation while also preparing the ground for a symbolic and impactful meeting expected at Bodh Gaya, Bihar — the revered site where Lord Buddha attained enlightenment.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli are scheduled to meet there later this month, highlighting the shared cultural and spiritual bonds that form the civilizational foundation of India-Nepal relations.





In essence, Vikram Misri’s visit to Kathmandu reflects India’s proactive diplomatic outreach to Nepal at a strategic moment, aiming both to strengthen existing areas of cooperation and build momentum for forthcoming high-level exchanges.





By engaging with a diverse spectrum of Nepalese leadership, establishing dialogue on key economic and development issues, and preparing for Prime Minister Oli’s forthcoming India visit, the trip underscores the significance of Nepal to India’s regional diplomacy and demonstrates the joint commitment of both nations to a more robust and future-oriented partnership.





Based On ANI Report







