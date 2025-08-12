



A Pakistani intruder was killed by the Border Security Force (BSF) while attempting to cross the International Border (IB) into India in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on August 11, 2025. The incident took place between Chandwan and Kothey border outposts in the Hiranagar sector around 4 pm.





BSF troops observed suspicious movement and challenged the intruders to stop. The intruders ignored repeated warnings and one of them was fired upon by the BSF personnel stationed at the forward posts.





The injured intruder was taken into BSF custody and immediately shifted to a hospital for treatment. He was later referred to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Vijaypur for specialized care but succumbed to his injuries. The identity and motive behind his attempt to infiltrate into Indian territory are under investigation. The BSF stated that the body of the deceased is likely to be repatriated to Pakistan.





The BSF has lodged a strong protest with their Pakistani counterparts over the incident, signaling a formal diplomatic response. According to the BSF statement, as the Pakistani national was observed crossing the IB and moving aggressively towards the border fence, he was warned but paid no heed, prompting the BSF to fire at his legs. The timely response and alertness of the BSF troops prevented an infiltration attempt by the individual.





This incident reflects ongoing tensions and vigilance along the India-Pakistan border in Jammu and Kashmir, with the BSF actively thwarting infiltration attempts and maintaining security in sensitive border areas.





Agencies







